Sectra and Hospital for Special Surgery Collaborate to Integrate FDA Approved Digital Pathology Imaging Solution

SHELTON, Connecticut, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has gone live with an initial phase of its digital pathology solution at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. This module—incorporated within the existing Sectra enterprise imaging solution and integrated with laboratory information system Epic Beaker—provides integrated diagnostics capabilities between radiology and pathology, giving physicians a full patient overview of images across the two disciplines.

"The pathology team at HSS was thrilled to partner with Sectra on this initiative to integrate pathology and radiology diagnostics," said Thomas Bauer, MD, PhD, Pathologist-in-Chief at HSS. "We believe this advancement will enhance the care we provide our surgical patients, which is what we strive for every day."

Pathologists select slides of interest and scan them into the patient file. A microscope icon informs users that digital pathology images exist side-by-side with the radiology images. Physician users will then be able to navigate and zoom the whole slide images. HSS installed Sectra PACS for radiology in 2010 and added its specialty orthopedic modules in 2018.

"We are excited to see the benefits HSS will experience by incorporating digital pathology into their workflow. The ability for radiologists, pathologists, and surgeons to easily access both the radiology and pathology images should be a game-changer for patient care, especially in complex cancer cases," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's digital pathology solution received FDA clearance last week, read more here >>

Epic and Beaker are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

