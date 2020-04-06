Ohio Living partners with Village Home Health and Hospice

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living is proud to announce a partnership with Village Home Health and Hospice, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, now known as Ohio Living Village Home Health & Hospice. Ohio Living, headquartered in Columbus, is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations and is Great Place To Work — Certified™.

Village Home Health and Hospice originated as a joint venture between Maple Knoll Communities., Inc. and Jewish Home of Cincinnati. It was established to further the mission of these organizations and has provided high-quality health and hospice services to older adults in their homes for over 25 years.

In partnership with Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, their existing mission will now expand to serve older adults residing in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties.

"Working with key leaders at Village Home Health and Hospice over the past several months, it was clear that we shared a similar culture, a strong set of values and a high commitment to quality and service excellence," said Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina. "We are excited to bring them into our family and we are honored to join theirs. We are specifically proud to partner with their staff and board as we work together to expand our mission of serving the home health and hospice needs of our community."

"The most important quality in any partner is a set of shared values," said Timothy McGowan, Board Member of Village Home Health & Hospice. "We chose to become part of Ohio Living because they are also committed to providing the highest quality care and promoting patient welfare with compassion, skill, respect and financial stewardship. Ohio Living's values align well with our organizational culture, and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to further our mission in the greater Cincinnati area."

Gumina agrees. "Our decision to operate as a not-for-profit organization means that people are, and always will be, our first priority."

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, and is Great Place To Work — Certified™. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults through its 12 life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Our Ohio-based services range from a variety of housing options in one of our communities through the full continuum of care to post-acute home health and hospice support for adults, wherever they live. Additionally, the Ohio Living Foundation raises several million dollars annually to support charity care, special programs, capital expansion and endowment.

Village Home Health and Hospice began as a joint venture between Maple Knoll Communities, Inc. and Jewish Home of Cincinnati. Both non-profit organizations have a long history of serving adults dating back to 1848. Village Home Health and Hospice was established to further the mission of both of these organizations and to provide the highest quality of health and hospice services to seniors wherever they call home and to promote the highest level of wellness and comfort possible with skill, compassion, respect and fiscal stewardship.

For 172 years, Maple Knoll Communities, Inc. has provided the setting for older adults to live longer, healthier and happier lives. Programs and services that impact 33,650 individuals, ranging in ages from 57 to 105, are provided through our retirement communities Maple Knoll Village and The Knolls of Oxford, Maple Knoll Outreach Services for Seniors, three affordable HUD Senior Living Residences. The Jewish Home of Cincinnati was created in 1992 with a goal of providing care and support for Jewish Seniors in Cincinnati to enable them to live with dignity, respect and in keeping with Jewish values.

CONTACT:

Melissa Dardinger, Corporate Manager of Public Relations, Ohio Living

614.888.7800

mdard@ohioliving.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-living-partners-with-village-home-health-and-hospice-301036280.html

SOURCE Ohio Living