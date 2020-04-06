Lingo Signs Distribution Deal With Americomm

ATLANTA, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications, LLC., ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider dedicated to serving the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets, announced today the signing of a new Master Agent agreement with Americomm, one of the nation's premier master agents for telecom services in the United States.

The partnership provides Americomm's sales agents across the country with immediate access to Lingo's high-quality Cloud/UC, Voice Services, Data Services and Managed Services such as SD-WAN, Wireless, and other managed solutions. Lingo's extensive and mature North American IP-based network that reaches over 90% of the LATAs in North America (U.S. and Canada).

Lingo's Cloud/UC and Managed network and its experienced back-office team enables channel partners, such as Americomm, to easily provision services and manage the installation process for both hosted cloud and POTS orders which is of paramount importance to our channel partners.

"As the Americomm sales agents identify opportunities to provide communications and managed solutions to SMB businesses, we are thrilled to offer Lingo's best-in-class Cloud/UC and Managed Services that were designed to drive the highest quality of service and ease of implementation," stated Chris Ramsey, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lingo. "Lingo simplifies how networks, devices and people connect that enable individuals to work from any location which allows greater efficiency and results for the partner channel community."

"Lingo's service offerings position them to meet the needs of our partner's SMB clients in our world of ever-changing connectivity and technology," said Jason Zachary, President of Americomm. "The ability to meet the need of any client with their Cloud offerings to POTS services sets Lingo apart from many other carriers currently serving the SMB market. In addition, Lingo leverages its network and scale to deliver highly competitive customer pricing paired with superior customer support."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider to the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, managed services and network services to customers around the globe. Lingo owns both a nationwide IP-based Cloud/UC communications network as well as an expansive North American FG-D network serving many of the largest global Carrier customers. For additional information, please visit lingo.com.

