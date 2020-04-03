Metso Increases Service Availability for Metal Recycling Customers With a Service Agreement With FEMCO Holdings, LLC in North America

HELSINKI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metso has signed a service partner agreement with FEMCO Holdings, LLC, that will provide service support for metal recycling equipment throughout North America. FEMCO, a leading national machine repair, field service, and rebuild company, has been in the scrap, demolition and recycling industry for more than 50 years and has a strong reputation for quality, reliable and responsive services.

As a Metso authorized service provider, FEMCO's experienced team will bolster service offerings for Metso's broad metal recycling equipment line of shredders, pre-shredders, shears, balers, briquetters and loggers.

"We've had a project-based relationship with FEMCO, and quickly recognized how well their expertise, professionalism and high standards fit with our values," said Mark Haire, Vice President, Metal Recycling Americas, Metso. "With a mutual commitment to customer success, this formalized relationship elevates our emergency repair services and expands our lifecycle service programs."

FEMCO's national footprint of facilities and service equipment ensures the right equipment and resources to meet customer field service needs, including 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week emergency response."We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunity to align with an industry leading OEM like Metso," said Brad Kerkhoff, Vice President Sales & Marketing, FEMCO Machine. "Together, we will provide customers with world-class customer support throughout the lifecycle of their equipment."

Metso maintains the largest installed base of metal recycling equipment in the industry. Customers range from large multinational scrap yards and leading players in the automotive industry to steelworks and local family-run scrap yards.

Bolstered by Metso's corporate resources and global support programs, Metso's Metal Recycling continues to build upon the proven success of Lindemann™ and Texas Shredder™ product families. Metso's solutions are designed with state-of-the-art technology and the highest safety standards to help drive sustainable improvements in performance and profitability within our customers' businesses.

For more information on Metso's featured recycling solutions, please visit our website www.metso.com /metal-recycling

FEMCO Machine

Founded in 1964, FEMCO provides technical expertise and solutions that help you reduce down-time. Our national footprint of facilities and service equipment, fast turn-around-times, and more than a half a century of experience ensures we have the right equipment and resources to meet your needs. From coast to coast, FEMCO focuses on every step of maximizing our customer's uptime, from turn-key project commissioning, 24/7 emergency response, preventative maintenance, inspection & rebuild services, and customer OEM and aftermarket parts.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.6 billion in 2019. Metso employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Mark Haire, Vice President, Metal Recycling Americas, Metso, Tel. +1-210-581-7936, Email: mark.haire@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358-20-484-3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

