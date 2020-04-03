Cincoro Tequila Launches E-commerce Store Through Thirstie, and Joins #TipYourBartenders Campaign Supporting Bartenders

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincoro Tequila, formed by five rivals turned friends, and winner of 12 gold medals, is now available online at shop.cincoro.com through a partnership with e-commerce leader Thirstie, Inc. To commemorate this milestone, and to help some of the people affected by recent economic disruption, Cincoro has joined the #TipYourBartenders campaign, contributing 30% of all proceeds from online orders through May 1st to the United States Bartenders' Guild Emergency Assistance Program.

To kick off the launch of the shop.cincoro.com online store, Cincoro is offering free shipping on every order of $100 or more for the first month with code CINCORO100, ending May 1st.

"The essence of Cincoro is about sharing and coming together, and we want to use our online launch to support the bartender community at this time," said Emilia Fazzalari, CEO and Co-founder of Cinco Spirits Group, LLC. "It's an exciting step for us to become available for home delivery with Thirstie, while giving back to bartenders across the country. We are grateful to be partnering with the USBG Foundation to generate donations to their Bartender Emergency Assistance Program."

"Thirstie's responsibility is to help brands, as well as retailers, grow and thrive in today's ever-changing marketplace," said Thirstie CEO and Co-Founder Devaraj Southworth. "We are very excited that Cincoro has decided to leverage Thirstie Access, our new turnkey e-commerce solution that's fully compliant within the industry's three-tier system and enables the brand's consumers to purchase online and enjoy at home."

"We have been helping the bartending community for many years through our Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP), and now more than ever, this community needs us," said Aaron Gregory Smith, Executive Director of the United States Bartenders' Guild. "Bartenders and other hospitality professionals are an important part of the fabric of our communities, and we are here to help those in our industry who are most in need. We are thankful to Cincoro and our other partners for stepping up and pledging their support."

By partnering with the Thirstie retail network, the award-winning Cincoro family of expressions will be available for shipping to Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and available for delivery in the following cities: Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, San Diego, Tampa, Washington D.C., and will be adding more markets throughout 2020.

Born from a passion to create the world's finest tequila, Cincoro Tequila was created by Michael Jordan of Charlotte, Jeanie Buss of Los Angeles, Wes Edens of Milwaukee, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of Boston. The brand has won 12 gold medals across the portfolio at the most prestigious spirits competitions, including a "Double Gold" for Cincoro Reposado at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Cincoro inspires spirits lovers to sip, savor and smile by enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in their favorite cocktail with friends and family.

The Thirstie Access technology empowers alcohol brands to engage with and sell to consumers through their brand websites with the ability to place orders with retailers who will deliver spirits, wine and beer on-demand. The Thirstie solution also allows alcohol brands to collect powerful insights and data into consumer behavior, analytics not previously available to brands due to the highly compliant nature of the industry. More notably, Thirstie Access's turnkey ability gives brands the opportunity to jump into the e-commerce space in less than 24 hours.

For more information, visit: shop.cincoro.com, cincoro.com , thirstie.com , usbgfoundation.org

About Cincoro Tequila , @ CincoroTequila

In July 2016, five friendly rivals met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other. The Cincoro family portfolio offers four award-winning tequila expressions, Blanco (unaged), Reposado (aged 8 to 10 months), Anejo (aged 24 to 28 months) and Extra Anejo (aged 40 to 44 months). For more information about Cincoro, please visit @CincoroTequila and Cincoro.com. For press inquiries, please contact Cincoro@LaForce.nyc .

About Thirstie , @ areyouthirstie

Thirstie, a New York based e-commerce company, is the leading technology and logistics solution provider for beverage alcohol brands, founded by Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin in 2014. Thirstie helps brands to power consumer on-line transactions within an industry three-tier system complaint platform through a robust API and expansive retail network. The Thirstie platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI to improve performance marketing. For more information about Thirstie, please visit thirstie.com .

About USBG National Charity Foundation, @usbgncf

The USBG National Charity Foundation's mission is to advance the lifelong stability and well-being of service industry professionals through education and charitable activities. The Foundation accomplishes this mission through programming that focuses on social responsibility, community service, and philanthropy. You can learn more about the NCF at www.usbgfoundation.org.

About the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The purpose of the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is to assist those in the bar industry who are in need of assistance as a result of a catastrophic event or an emergency hardship. Fire, weather, medical, national crisis, or a family emergency, the BEAP is here to assist bartenders in their time of need. Our goal is to assist as many qualified industry members as possible each and every year. We are striving to ensure that the BEAP is sustained as a safety net for those in the industry who need it most. Our hope is that you will support us to "help us serve those who serve us" at www.usbgfoundation.org/beap.

