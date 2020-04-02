Aptive HTG Wins $1B Veterans Health Administration IDIQ Contract to Provide Integrated Healthcare Transformation Support

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has awarded a 10-year, $1 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to Aptive HTG to provide healthcare and professional consulting services that support VHA in providing seamless, high-quality, integrated, coordinated healthcare to Veterans nationwide.

Through the multi-award Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) IDIQ, Aptive HTG will assist VHA in developing a clinically-integrated, community-supported, reliable system of care and building trust among Veterans and their families, employees and anyone who counts on VA's healthcare system. As needs arise, Aptive HTG will provide support across a variety of areas, including high reliability, electronic health records management, healthcare modernization and transformation, healthcare financial management business transformation, healthcare human resources, healthcare regulatory compliance, healthcare analytics, mental health and suicide prevention, access to care and population health.

"Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to our Veterans and we are honored to partner with VHA as it increases long-term, positive impacts on Veteran health and wellbeing," said Nashira Nicholson, Vice President of Health Services at Aptive. "We look forward to providing the right tools, processes and technologies to support VHA's healthcare modernization and transformation, ultimately serving those who have served our country."

The IHT IDIQ will enable Aptive HTG to provide critical market-based healthcare industry services and solutions to all levels of VHA under the direction of the Office of Healthcare Transformation. Aptive HTG, a joint venture between Aptive Resources and ERPi, will support across three main functional categories: health system transformation and innovation, implementation and operations support, and healthcare business enabling services. Aptive HTG's solutions integrate technology, people and processes into an efficient, secure, scalable operation for better healthcare and outcomes.

About Aptive

Led by CEO Rachele Cooper, a Navy Veteran and aerospace engineer, Aptive is a trusted partner and consulting services provider for federal organizations seeking to accomplish strategic transformations, improve performance and leverage modern technology. Aptive is an ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI L3 certified business and has supported the federal government for more than a decade across a range of high-profile programs.

About ERPi

Enterprise Resource Performance Inc. (ERPi) is a leading provider of management, clinical and analytical consulting support for VA's mission-driven, transformational programs. ERPi combines client domain experience and industry best practices with its distinctive consulting approach called CAM (Collaborative Advisory Methodology) to deliver innovative, organizational improvements for clients' highest priority programs.

