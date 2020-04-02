DLT Solutions Adds Oracle Cloud Services and Hardware to GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

HERNDON, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has expanded the availability of Oracle Cloud services and hardware for easy, government-wide acquisition through its General Services Administration (GSA) Information Technology (IT) Schedule 70 contract. DLT Solutions is a Platinum member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

This GSA contract amendment establishes a new and more efficient procurement process for federal, state and local agencies, and education (SLED) organizations to procure Oracle solutions and keep pace with IT innovation, while leveraging predetermined contractual terms and preestablished pricing designed to maximize cost avoidance.

"Providing Oracle Cloud services and hardware products through DLT's GSA IT Schedule 70 contract streamlines the procurement process by increasing cost efficiencies and reducing time to acquire," said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president, Sales, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "Couple that opportunity with a strong Oracle relationship that spans more than 28 years, and it positions DLT as a go-to government source for Oracle IT solutions."

DLT's GSA IT Schedule 70 contract now includes:

Oracle Cloud services:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure



Oracle Cloud Applications



Oracle Construction and Engineering Cloud Solutions

Oracle hardware offerings:

Oracle Systems Hardware and Software



Oracle Engineered Systems



Support Renewal/Premier Systems support for Hardware and System Software

"Oracle continuously seeks new avenues to provide fast and easy access to Oracle IT solutions for the public section. The federal government and SLED organizations are modernizing their IT enterprises, and through partners like DLT Solutions, they can cost effectively procure the latest Oracle solutions to meet their mission requirements with speed and agility," said Randy Zewe, vice president, Public Sector Channel – Federal, Oracle.

To procure Oracle Cloud services and Hardware products through DLT, please click here.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

