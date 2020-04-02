Kentik and Internet2 Collaborate to Support Higher Education Institutions with the Delivery of Online Instruction

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the only AIOps platform specifically for network professionals, today announced a collaboration with Internet2, the non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions. The initiative gives Internet2 member organizations at more than 300 U.S. universities and over 40 regional and state education networks (RENs) complimentary access to the Kentik network analytics service for six months, with no subscription fees.

"COVID-19 is forcing fundamental changes to the way institutions of higher education deliver content and services. With online instruction now front and center, network availability and performance are more mission-critical than ever," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "The Kentik Platform was built to address ever-changing network challenges, and our goal with this initiative is to support universities and RENs during these difficult times."

Kentik provides powerful network analytics for service providers, enterprises and educational institutions globally. With Kentik, network professionals gain proactive insights and a real-time comprehensive picture they need to answer key operational questions in areas including network performance, system utilization and capacity, DDoS attacks, and traffic routing, as well as providing business intelligence such as peering opportunities and potential cost savings.

As part of the collaboration, Internet2 will provide training and office hours for Kentik onboarding, Kentik usage, and general and remote work-supporting topics in network planning, operations, debugging, and scaling.

Higher education institutions and RENs, including those not affiliated with Internet2, can find more information and sign up for the service at https://www.kentik.com/go/edu-trial/ .

ABOUT KENTIK

For businesses running dynamic and complex networks that exceed efficient human operational scale, Kentik® is the provider of the only AIOps platform specifically designed for network professionals. Kentik uniquely unifies diverse data streams across cloud and traditional infrastructure to produce instant insights that accelerate network team efficiency, automate issue resolution, and create new business capabilities. Kentik is based in San Francisco. Learn more at kentik.com . The company is hiring across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America .

ABOUT INTERNET2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 319 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 43 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, close to 1,000 InCommon participants, and 56 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. Visit www.internet2.edu .

