OMNIA Partners expands Ricoh alliance for Private Sector business

EXTON, Pa., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced a new agreement with the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), OMNIA Partners Private Sector, providing opportunities to grow with Ricoh to a variety of enterprises, Fortune 1000 companies, private businesses, manufacturers and distributors. OMNIA Partners leadership, impressed with Ricoh's results working with its Public Sector division, sought to achieve similar results with Ricoh's vast portfolio, deep expertise, and committed service and support infrastructure was more than up to the task.

Nearly two years ago, OMNIA Partners, Public Sector acquired U.S. Communities, a longtime Ricoh partner. In their work with state and local governments, Ricoh and U.S. Communities rolled out innovative ways to drive greater efficiencies and improved end-user experiences, empowering the digital workplaces that form the future of government.

"Ricoh's portfolio is rife with best-in-breed options across a variety of segments, and their service and support are world class," said Ara Arslanian, Senior Vice President, OMNIA Partners, Private Sector. "What really sold us on signing with Ricoh was how knowledgeable their team is. In addition to their massive portfolio, they take the time to learn about your unique challenges, your unique goals, your unique capabilities, and all of that factors into solution design."

GPOs help create frameworks for pre-negotiated, discounted solutions and services for member organizations, streamlining procurement for increased agility while improving companies' bottom lines. OMNIA Partners is one of the largest and most experienced GPOs in the nation. It unites strong buying power and industry-leading suppliers to offer an extensive and diverse portfolio of solutions and partnerships. Through economies of scale, OMNIA Partners is able to deliver more contracts, in more verticals, with transparent, value-driven pricing. The collection of solutions OMNIA Partners offers includes direct and raw materials, indirect materials, and value-added services covering all strategic spend categories that organizations face both inside and outside of procurement.

"When you put in the effort to understand customers' needs and do good work, people take notice of the value you bring," said Scott Dabice, Vice President, Pricing & Strategic Markets, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We work hard to bring the very best solutions and services to market for our customers, but more than that, we look to gain a real comprehension of the challenges our customers face and tailor our approach directly to their needs. We know there's no one-size-fits-all approach, and that's something OMNIA sees value in, as a GPO representing incredibly diverse businesses with equally diverse goals. This new framework provides an exciting opportunity for us to reach many, many new customers in our efforts to enhance efficiencies and improve end-user experiences to drive success."

