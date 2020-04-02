Albion Building Authority automates bid distribution with the MITN Purchasing Group

ALBION, Mich., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Albion Building Authority announced today that it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group. BidNet's Michigan purchasing group helps local governments, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addenda and awards online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn. The MITN Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, any addenda and award information from 229 participating agencies from across Michigan.

Albion Building Authority joined the purchasing group in December 2019. There was a need for the Albion Building Authority to automate the purchasing process to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process. The MITN Purchasing Group streamlines the creation and issuance of bid requests, supplier response submission and the awarding of bids. By providing a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities, local Michigan government agencies minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process in these unprecedented times.

Albion Building Authority now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the MITN Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with local government agencies can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn. Albion Building Authority invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today.

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added alert service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contracts.

"We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the MITN Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register," stated Darwin McClary, City Manager.

Vendor benefits include:



Receive targeted bids

Receive bid deadline reminders

Notification of term contract expiration

Access a single point of entry for all participating agency bids

Contact a dedicated vendor support team

Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group website: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn.

Vendors may also contact BidNet's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Albion Building Authority:

The responsibilities of the Authority include, but are not limited to, the acquisition, ownership, maintenance, furnishing, equipping, improving or renovating of an existing building or facility or the construction of a new building or facility. Currently, the Authority manages Maple Grove Apartments, a City-owned housing project for elderly and/or handicapped persons.

About the MITN Purchasing Group:

The Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet's regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups across all 50 states that are used by over 1,300 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

