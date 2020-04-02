GD Land renews partnership with JNA Awards

HONG KONG, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GD Land), the organisation at the forefront of GD Holdings' successful integrated hotels, offices, parks, shopping malls, clubs and apartments (HOPSCA) business, continues to be an Honoured Partner of the prestigious JNA Awards in 2020.

An Honoured Partner of the JNA Awards since 2014, GD Land shares the JNA Awards' mission of promoting and upholding innovation, excellence and sustainable advancements in the jewellery and gemstone industry. The renewed partnership reaffirms the company's confidence in the JNA Awards' role as an international awards programme that is well-regarded by the global trade, and as a platform that provides networking and business opportunities for companies and individuals that exhibit innovation and creativity.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shares, "By renewing its partnership with the JNA Awards for the next three years, GD Land has shown a strong commitment and unwavering support for the growth and development of the jewellery industry. Along with other partners, we look forward to making big strides and bringing positivity to the trade, even in challenging times."

GD Land's flagship project, the GDH City, is a sustainable, jewellery-themed multi-functional commercial complex built over an area of 65,000 square metres. The development is surrounded by natural landscape and includes landmark office buildings, an experiential shopping centre, boutique apartments and more. Located in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen -- one of the largest hubs for gold and jewellery in the country -- GDH City aims to meet the needs of the trade and beyond with the use of state-of-the-art architecture.

Now on its ninth year, the JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.chowtaifook.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90 year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long held core values of "Sincerity - Eternity".

The Group's multi-brand strategy comprises the ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA and CTF WATCH brands that are endorsed by the CHOW TAI FOOK master brand, in addition to other brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its "Smart+" strategy, which is in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange in China and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

1.3 Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones -- DANAT (http://www.danat.bh)

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, as an initiative of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. DANAT evolved from the Pearl & Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain (the first laboratory of its kind in the region), which was established in 1990. It was formed to expand upon and enhance the excellent work of the laboratory, with the vision of becoming the world's preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

Currently, DANAT plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the public's trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. With its offices located at the iconic Bahrain World Trade Centre, the facility aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and bolstering the reputation of the Kingdom as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to the highest standards of professional and personal ethics. It is dedicated to supporting the pearl and gemstone industry and offers training programmes locally, regionally and internationally to a new generation of gemmologists, industry professionals and gemmology enthusiasts.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 The China Gems & Jade Exchange (www.csgje.com)

China Gems & Jade Exchange (CGJE) is a national gem and jade trading platform approved by the State Council.

China Gems & Jade Exchange adheres to the principle of "Led by Technology, Develop with Innovation", and using the latest real-time traceability, big data, block chains, high-end intelligent technology to solve various bottlenecks in the development of the gemstone industry. At present, two platforms have been built, namely, gemstone trading service platform and intelligent supply chain service platform. CGJE has become the only international gemstone trading service platform with full process tracking service in the industry.

In line with the basic principles of "fairness, impartiality and openness", China Gems & Jade Exchange combines the concepts of "innovation, advancement and compliance" to provide high-quality and professional third-party supporting trade services for jewelry enterprises at home and abroad.

2.3 Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 in 1997.

GD Land currently has a number of upscale properties and projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Riverside Garden, Ruyingju, Laurel House, Baohua Xuan, Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the GDH City.

The GDH City, is a jewellery-themed multi-functional commercial complex mainly comprised by landmark office buildings, an experiential shopping mall and boutique business apartments. It is located in the Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen – the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country. Besides featuring Shenzhen's first industrial heritage preservation project, GDH City also enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

3. About Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

