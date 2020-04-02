BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 2, production at the Tara mine has been resumed. Prior to resuming production, dialogues has been held with authorities as well as union representatives regarding actions taken to assure a safe working place with regards to spread of the Corona virus. The actions now taken are considered sufficient to safeguard the health of employees and contractors at the Tara mine.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the Director Group Communications on 2 April March 2020 at 10:30 CET.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.



www.boliden.com

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

Phone: +46-70-453-65-88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/production-in-tara-resumed,c3079575

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3079575/1223128.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/production-in-tara-resumed-301033978.html

SOURCE Boliden