Alfa Laval Signs Offshore Predictive Maintenance Agreement

LUND, Sweden, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has signed a maintenance agreement with Aker BP, an oil exploration and development company, for Alfa Laval's Framo seawater lift pumps to off-shore platforms in the North Sea. The order value is directly linked to facility uptime. The agreement has a duration of six years, with an option for an additional six years

The maintenance contract is a continuation of a pilot project that started second half of 2018 between Alfa Laval's Business Unit Pumping Systems, Aker BP and the global AI software company Cognite, and represents a huge step within digitalization and predictive maintenance.

Since 2018, large volumes of data have been sent from Aker BP's offshore platforms to the mainland where they have been interpreted by Cognite's systems. Based on the results Alfa Laval has been able to evaluate the performance of the equipment and plan effective maintenance. Now with the new contract the cooperation prolongs with a duration of six years, with an option for an additional six years.

"In these extraordinary times I am very pleased to announce this interesting order in the connectivity area," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "The system allows us to use real time data to monitor our offshore equipment `on land'. Thereby we not only can predict and plan effective maintenance and minimize the risk of downtime, but also analyze the design and operating profile, to the benefit of our customer."

Did you know that… in 1976, the first Framo pumping system was delivered to a platform in the North Sea?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-signs-offshore-predictive-maintenance-agreement,c3079490

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-signs-offshore-predictive-maintenance-agreement-301033925.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval