Electrolux Highlights Lower Emissions and Introduces New Framework in 2019 Sustainability Report

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux, a sustainability leader in the appliance industry, reports a 75% reduction in CO2 emissions from its operations since 2005. To reflect the Group's new commitment to become climate neutral across the supply chain by 2050, and its increasingly holistic approach to sustainability, the overall sustainability framework has also been updated.

The reduction of direct and indirect environmental impact is increasingly an important focus area for Electrolux. The 2019 Sustainability Report, released today, shows the company's progress towards its targets in the nine key areas outlined in its sustainability framework For the Better. Read the full report here: www.electroluxgroup.com/sustainab ilityreports/2019/

The report highlights that the absolute CO2 emissions in Electrolux operations have decreased by 75% since 2005. In addition, the most energy and water-efficient products accounted for 23% of the total products sold last year.

At the 2019 UN General's Climate Action Summit, Electrolux joined a global movement of business leaders working towards limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The commitment

Electrolux made to become carbon neutral across the supply chain by 2050 is now reflected in the updated sustainability framework. Through a further UN initiative, Cool Coalition, Electrolux has committed to remove global warming gases from products by 2023 which also ties into the overall framework.

To celebrate the Electrolux centenary in 2019, The Better Living Program (BLP) was launched. This is an action plan to enable better and more sustainable living for consumers around the world through 2030. The BLP is now also fully integrated in the overall sustainability framework.

"Sustainability has always been very important for Electrolux. Our updated overall framework is more aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and represents our strong commitment to contribute to key global challenges by supporting consumers in making sustainable choices", says Jonas Samuelson, CEO Electrolux.

Other key initiatives and achievements from the report include 20 times more recycled plastic used in products and 44% less energy used per manufactured product. 30,000 children have learned about sustainable eating through Electrolux Food Foundation's Food Heroes program.

Moreover, a green bond framework was introduced as a new way to fund Electrolux sustainability initiatives. Proceeds will be used to finance, or refinance projects covered by the environmental areas of the Electrolux sustainability framework, For the Better.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline

+46-8-657-65-07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-highlights-lower-emissions-and-introduces-new-framework-in-2019-sustainability-report,c3078964

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3078964/1222787.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3078964/a30e67a6341872dc.pdf Electrolux Sustainability Report 2019 In Brief https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3078964/bba201ce898dbb93.pdf Electrolux Sustainability Report 2019

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-highlights-lower-emissions-and-introduces-new-framework-in-2019-sustainability-report-301033916.html

SOURCE Electrolux