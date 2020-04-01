Leidos to Provide Critical IT Network Support for Air Force National Capital Region

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it has resumed work on a new contract by the U.S. Air Force. Leidos will provide information technology (IT) services to support Air Force users within the National Capital Region (NCR). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a five-year period of performance and a total value of approximately $450 million. Work will be performed at military installations in and around the Washington, D.C. metro area.



The contract was originally awarded in September of 2019, but work was halted due to protest. This protest was recently withdrawn and Leidos has resumed work providing a full range of classified and unclassified IT support and services to the Air Force, National Military Command Center (NMCC), Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and other tenant agencies and organizations in the NCR. Key services include IT program management, enterprise IT operations, system engineering and cybersecurity.

"We are honored to support 'no-fail' missions operated out of the NCR by keeping military decision makers securely connected," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "Our team is well-equipped to optimize these critical services, which are used for daily classified and unclassified operations."



"The Air Force continues to rely on Leidos to sustain and digitally transform their enterprise," said Dan Voce, Leidos senior vice president, Enterprise Cyber and Solutions. "We are ready to apply our industry-leading process automation and optimization and support the Air Force's critical missions."

