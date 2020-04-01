Lingo Media's ELL Technologies Partners with Berlitz In Colombia

Berlitz Colombia to distribute Campus program to academic institutions

TORONTO, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA) ("Lingo Media") subsidiary, ELL Technologies ("ELL Technologies" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Berlitz Colombia to sell its interactive English language learning solution in Colombia. Berlitz Colombia is licensing ELL Technologies' Campus program to market to universities and other academic institutions in the country.

Berlitz is one of the world's most trusted brands in language learning with a 140-year history of delivering language lessons and cultural training. Berlitz is renowned for the "Berlitz Method" which is characterized by immersive learning in the target language with content based on real-life situations.

"ELL Technologies' solutions are built upon the same core principles of immersive language learning that we use in our courses worldwide, and they meet the high standards we require of our providers," said Catalina Acero, Country Manager, Berlitz Colombia. "There is tremendous demand for English learning opportunities among students in Colombia and we have already completed our first sale of Campus to Universidad Piloto de Colombia."

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Berlitz, one of the best-known language learning companies in the world, as its partner in Colombia," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of ELL Technologies. "Berlitz will market the white label functionality of Campus which allows clients to integrate their own look and feel into the platform, thereby offering their students a product that can easily be customized for each institution."

ELL Technologies' Campus is an interactive, online language learning course designed to help students develop the skills and confidence to become effective English language communicators. Campus covers CEFR levels Pre A1-B2 and provides teachers with a rich selection of educational resources. Our programs can be readily customized to match the visual look and feel of end customers, an attractive feature for "white label" distributors like Berlitz Colombia.

About Berlitz

Berlitz is a global leadership training and education company with a comprehensive portfolio for communications skills development, global leadership training and customized dynamic solutions for cultural competency available via multiple delivery platforms. Berlitz has long been established as the world's premier provider of language training and cross-cultural services. Today Berlitz is a global education company with a comprehensive portfolio which adds customized solutions for cultural competency, inclusive leadership programs, communications skills development and programs for children and teens. Berlitz programs are delivered at our Centers, at your place of business or live online via the Berlitz Virtual Classroom.

About ELL Technologies

ELL Technologies Ltd. is a digital language learning and assessment company that creates innovative SaaS eLearning solutions. The Toronto-based company offers more than 2,000 hours of English learning content and also has courses in Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese.

ELL Technologies' products and programs are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America, Asia, Europe and the U.S.

About Lingo Media (TSXV:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

