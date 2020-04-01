New York City has Deployed a Covid-19 Engagement Portal Built in Partnership with Unqork to Manage Growing Crisis

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of New York recently announced the creation of an online engagement portal that will allow New Yorkers to self-report COVID-19 data, helping the City to communicate with affected members of the public and assist in the identification of areas that may require enhanced response. Unqork, the leading no-code enterprise application platform, partnered with the City to quickly build the COVID-19 Engagement Portal.

The Portal, available at http://nyc.gov/cv19engagementportal , enables the City to gather and map data about the impact of COVID-19 so it can communicate with and connect residents to critical services. The Portal is available in 11 languages, and trained representatives from New York City's 311 service can also enter information on behalf of people who need help, a service that has been live for almost three weeks.

"It is a privilege to work so closely with DoITT and the City during this time and we are especially proud to help support New Yorkers when it matters most," said Unqork CEO & Founder Gary Hoberman. "Software is created in Unqork without having to write code, using our visual, drag-and-drop tools –– this allowed us to build a scalable and secure crisis management platform for the City in 72 hours."

Unqork also worked with DoITT to develop the City's application to accept and distribute donations of medical and personal protective equipment to support the City's healthcare workers, available at http://nyc.gov/ppedonations .

To provide food for Covid-19-vulnerable and food insecure New Yorkers not currently served through existing food delivery programs, Unqork worked with the City to launch the GetFoodNYC Delivery Program . Under the program Taxi Limousine Commission-licensed drivers are eligible to make deliveries and can earn money while supporting the City's Covid-19 response.

"Information is power, and we are in a race against the clock. To fight the coronavirus pandemic, we need not only more medical equipment and testing, but also more data in real time," said Jessica Tisch, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications and the Citywide CIO. "The Portal will empower New Yorkers to build an unprecedented data set that will reveal the spread of this virus throughout New York City, and enable City agencies to swiftly and effectively respond to the outbreak and communicate with affected members of the public. We are activating the power of everyday New Yorkers in the fight against coronavirus, and we hope this program will serve as a model for other municipalities around the world."

Unqork created the COVID-19 Engagement Portal so it can be customized to meet the unique needs of other cities, counties or states, and can be live in 48 to 72 hours. Those interested in deploying quickly to their jurisdiction can learn more at https://www.unqork.com/covid19 .

