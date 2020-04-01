Market Overview

Skanska Builds Office Space in Sleepy Hollow, New York, USA, for USD 32 M, About SEK 310 M

PRNewswire  
April 01, 2020 3:04am   Comments
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to construct the interior fit-out of their office space in Sleepy Hollow, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 32 M, about SEK 310 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The project includes the interior fit-out of an approximately 18,500-square-meter space. The scope of work includes upgrades to the existing building, new mechanical distribution, ceilings, LED lighting, flooring and glass front offices.

Construction began in March of 2020 and is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:

Pamela Monastra
Senior Vice President
Skanska USA
Tel: +1-770-639-4504

Andreas Joons
Press Officer
Skanska AB
Tel: +46(0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media
Tel: +46(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-office-space-in-sleepy-hollow--new-york--usa--for-usd-32-m--about-sek-310-m,c3078392

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-office-space-in-sleepy-hollow-new-york-usa-for-usd-32-m-about-sek-310-m-301033194.html

SOURCE Skanska

