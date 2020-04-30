Market Overview

AirBoss to Release 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings on May 13, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2020 7:04pm   Comments
NEWMARKET, Ontario, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 results after market close on Wednesday May 13, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday May 14, 2020
TIME: 9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
CONFERENCE ID: 55506
WEBCAST LINK: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10621

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative antivibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com or www.adg.com for more information.

