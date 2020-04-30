PFSweb Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ALLEN, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), a global commerce services company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



PFSweb management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 220-4153

International dial-in number: (864) 663-5228

Conference ID: 8655973

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 21, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 8655973

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, Camping World, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .