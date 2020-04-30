SOLAYER Raises US$10 Million in New Financing

DRESDEN, Germany, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLAYER today announced that it has secured US$10 million in new financing from Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC) and SOLAYER Co-Founder, Doug Schatz. SOLAYER develops physical vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering tools for the precision optics market. The company's systems are engineered to enable 3D sensors, 5G networks, LIDAR, and other applications. The new funds will be used to strengthen R&D programs, boost mass-production, and accelerate SOLAYER's global expansion strategy.



AMEC is China's leading provider of Etch and MOCVD products to manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs. In addition to its investment, the company will become a distributor of SOLAYER's products. SOLAYER will set up a Demo Lab at AMEC's facility in China later this year.

SOLAYER's R&D, manufacturing, and business operations will remain in Germany.

AMEC's CEO Dr. Gerald Z. Yin said: "We're pleased to support SOLAYER with this strategic investment. We look forward to enabling adoption of the company's products in the marketplace."

"The deal marks a significant milestone for SOLAYER as the company moves into its next stage of growth," said Co-Founder Doug Schatz.

For information on SOLAYER, please visit www.solayer.de

For information on SOLAYER's optical coating tools, please visit https://solayer.de/optical-coating-tools

For information on AMEC, please visit www.amec-inc.com