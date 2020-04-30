ALGN UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Align Technology, Inc. ("Align" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:ALGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Align securities between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/algn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically the complaint alleges that: (1) defendants emphasized the growth and performance of the Company's operations in China, the Company's most valuable market after the United States; (2) these statements included describing the "huge market opportunity" and "tremendous growth . . . in China, in particular," and characterizing the Company's increasing presence in China as "a big hit with our Chinese customers"; (3) these and other statements were materially false and misleading because they exaggerated the Company's performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company's products and the deteriorating sentiment of consumers in China towards the Company's products; and (4) consequently, the price of Align common stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $330 per share during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/algn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Align you have until May 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

