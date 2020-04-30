Old National Elects AmeriQual and Lechwe Holdings founder Dan Hermann and President & CEO of Husco International Austin Ramirez to its Corporate Board of Directors

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced the election of Dan Hermann, 62, and Austin Ramirez, 41, to its Corporate Board of Directors.



Dan Hermann is the founding partner of Lechwe Holdings LLC, a family company involved in the startup and investing in companies. He is also a founder of AmeriQual Group, LLC, where he served as CEO from 2005 to 2015. Hermann has over 20 years of management experience with Black Beauty Coal Company. During his years at Black Beauty, he held various titles, including President and CEO. He also has experience in public accounting and was a licensed CPA.

Hermann earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Indiana State University Evansville. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Deaconess Health System. In addition, he serves as a director of Foresight Energy, General Signals, Hermann Family Foundation, and Foundation for Youth. He is also a director Emeritus of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Indiana as well as past Chairman of the Evansville Catholic Foundation.

Austin Ramirez is the President and CEO of Husco International, a global engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He has extensive management experience in the engineering and manufacturing field. He has also served as a White House Fellow on the National Economic Council in Washington D.C.

Mr. Ramirez graduated from the University of Virginia with degrees in Systems Engineering and Economics. He also holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He has volunteered on a number of education-focused boards including Teach for America, the Boys and Girls Clubs, the YMCA and the United Performing Arts Fund. He is a co-founder and board member of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy and a founding member of City Reformed Church. Austin has also served as a director of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, Metropolitan Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.

"Old National Bank is pleased to welcome Dan Hermann and Austin Ramirez to our corporate board of directors," said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman & CEO. "They will be outstanding additions as they bring strong leadership and technical skills that will allow us to elevate our performance. We look forward to their contributions."

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $20.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at www.oldnational.com.

