Have You Held Fluor Stock Continuously Since November 2017? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Fluor For Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims by certain officers and/or directors of Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or the "Company") (NYSE:FLR). 

Fluor Corporation investors who have owned FLR shares continuously since November 2017 are encouraged to contact either Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, or John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the Fluor investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

