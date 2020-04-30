Market Overview

Hallmark Financial Services Investigated for Possible Securities Law Violations by Block & Leviton; Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2020 8:58am   Comments
BOSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and certain of its officers. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation

During the month of March 2020, Hallmark's shares plummeted after a series of announcements. First, on March 2, 2020, Hallmark revealed its decision to "exit its Binding Primary Auto business." In one day, Hallmark's share price fell $2.10, to close at $12.23 per share. Next, on March 11, 2020, Hallmark announced that it had fired its public accounting firm over "a disagreement." On this news, the stock fell from $8.10 to $5.71 per share. Then on March 17, 2020, Hallmark filed a letter with the SEC indicating that the former public accounting firm had "expanded significantly the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020."  On this news, the stock fell to just $2.38 per share.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Hallmark, have lost money as a result of these announcements, and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/hallmark

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States.  The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockesq.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockesq.com

