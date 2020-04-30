Aptinyx to Report First Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, May 14, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report first quarter 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial 1-866-930-5579 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0606 (international) and refer to conference ID 2094044. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx's website at https://ir.aptinyx.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx's website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com .

