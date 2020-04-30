Caladrius Biosciences to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, 2020

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



Caladrius management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 866-595-8403 (domestic) or 706-758-9979 (international) and referencing conference ID number 8869677. The conference call will also be webcast live under the Investors section of the Company's website at www.caladrius.com .

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible approximately two hours after its completion through May 14, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and referencing conference ID number 8869677. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investors section of the Company's website at www.caladrius.com .

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, cardiovascular disease. We are developing a first- in-class cell therapy product that is based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company's current product candidates include three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia ("CLI") based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction ("CMD"); CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina ("NORDA"); and CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who experienced respiratory failure, for which the Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the coming months. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

Contact:

Investors:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:

W2O Group

Christiana Pascale

Phone: +1-212-257-6722

Email: cpascale@w2ogroup.com