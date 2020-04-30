Codexis to Hold First Quarter 2020 Conference Call on May 7

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.



Live Call: U.S. 855 890 8665 International 720 634 2938 Passcode 6668354 Live Webcast: Codexis IR Website The webcast will be archived for 90 days. Replay: U.S. 855 859 2056 International 404 537 3406 Passcode 6668354 The replay will be available for 48 hours

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.