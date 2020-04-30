SPI Energy Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government, utility customers, and investors, today announced an interview with COO H.K. Cheong will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.



In the exclusive interview, Cheong provides an overview of the Company's key business segments and plans for continued growth.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/sj68U2Ps6qQ

The interview will also air in the US on the Family Channel on April 29 at 6 p.m., the Action Channel on Sunday May 3 at 11 a.m., and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy is a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Hong Kong and its U.S. office in Santa Clara, California. The Company maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For inquiries, please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com