Immutep Announces First INSIGHT-004 Data and New TACTI-002 Data to be Included in Poster Presentations During the ASCO 2020 Annual Meeting

SYDNEY, Australia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company") is pleased to announce new data are scheduled to be presented in two poster presentations during the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Annual Meeting, a leading global scientific meeting for oncology professionals, taking place from 29 May – 31 May 2020. This year ASCO is being held in a virtual format due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Abstracts and poster presentations will be published on the ASCO website (click here) at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, May 29, 2020. In addition, Immutep will make the data available on its website following its publication at ASCO, at www.immutep.com.

Poster Presentations at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program: Title: Initial results from a phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab Date: Available from 8 a.m. ET on Friday, MAY 29, 2020 Presenter: Dr. Enriqueta Felip, investigator Abstract: 3100 Poster: 164 Title: Open-label, phase I study evaluating feasibility and safety of subcutaneous IMP321 (LAG-3Ig fusion protein, eftilagimod alpha) combined with avelumab in advanced stage solid tumor entities: results from stratum D of the INSIGHT platform trial Date: Available from 8 a.m. ET on Friday, MAY 29, 2020 Presenter: PD. Dr. Thorsten O. Goetze, investigator Abstract: 3099 Poster: 163

About TACTI-002

TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD's KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in up to 109 patients.

About INSIGHT-004

INSIGHT-004 is the fourth arm of the investigator-initiated INSIGHT trial which is being conducted by Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany (IKF). It is being conducted under Immutep's collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., and is evaluating the safety, tolerability and recommended Phase II dose of Immutep's lead immunotherapy product candidate efti when given in combination with avelumab in 12 patients with advanced solid malignancies.

