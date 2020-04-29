Market Overview

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Adopts New Accounting Standard for Current Expected Credit Losses

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2020
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS:  HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon" or the "Company") announced its unaudited financial results for the three-months ending March 31, 2020.

Craig M. Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented, "We are pleased with the solid first quarter results achieved in the face of unprecedented changes to the way we, our customers and the entire country lives and works as a result of the COVID–19 pandemic. But more importantly, I've truly never been prouder of our entire team, as it has risen to the challenge in every way imaginable. Our ability to prioritize customer and employee health and safety, while providing uninterrupted services and access to our accountholders, is the result of our ongoing focus on deliberate, thoughtful evaluation of our business and effort to constantly improve in all areas."

Mr. Dwight continued, "In February we tested our pandemic plan as we monitored the spread of the novel coronavirus abroad and in the U.S. As a result, we made specific improvements to the way we conduct business which allowed for an expedient switch to a remote workforce for as many employees as possible, early implementation of social distancing measures, expansion of customer service resources, and enhancements to our loan approval process to ensure our continued ability to support customers. All of the changes were put in effect during early and mid–March, allowing us to focus our energy on supporting our customers, local businesses and communities, including through participation in the CARES Act lending programs, as well as financial and volunteer support to local non–profit organizations."

First Quarter 2020 Keys

  • Horizon's focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and community is always paramount in our decision making.
     
  • We believe that Horizon's balance sheet was well-positioned leading up to the COVID–19 National Health Emergency.
     
  • Horizon Bank's strong liquidity position includes approximately $1.1 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 20.5% of total assets, and approximately $435.4 million in unused availability on lines of credit, at March 31, 2020.
     
  • Horizon began preparing staff and systems to enable customers to access funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act passed at the end of the first quarter, including the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), for which Horizon Bank received SBA approval for 1,700 loans totaling approximately $280.0 million as of April 24, 2020. During round one of the PPP program, 95.5% of Horizon's applicants were approved for funding.
     
  • Horizon maintained stable asset quality metrics during the first quarter of 2020, including non-performing loans and delinquencies representing 0.65% and 0.33% of total loans, respectively, at March 31, 2020, while net charge-offs were 0.01% of average loans for the quarter. At March 31, 2020, Horizon's outstanding balance of other real estate owned and repossessed assets remained low totaling $2.8 million.

  • Credit loss expense of $8.6 million, $2.8 million of acquired loan discounts on Purchased Credit Impaired transferred to Purchase Credit Deteriorated and a $19.8 million increase in the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") reflected the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting method. ACL represented 1.30% of total loans and 201.8% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020. ACL plus acquired loan discount to total loans was 1.74%.
     
  • Horizon has experienced an increase in mortgage loan originations during the first quarter of 2020, with 53% refinances and 47% new purchases.
     
  • Horizon's pre-tax, pre-provision net income totaled $21.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. This non-GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense, acquisition-related expenses, gains and losses on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance. (See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income" table below.)
     
  • Horizon's net interest margin remained relatively stable for the first quarter of 2020 at 3.56% and core net interest margin was 3.44%. (See the "Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin" table for the definition of this Non–GAAP calculation.)
     
  • Comparisons to first quarter 2019 results reflect Horizon's acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. on March 26, 2019.

Summary

    At or for the Three Months Ended
Credit Quality
Preceding National Emergency		   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.30 %   0.49 %   0.49 %
Allowance for credit losses + acquired loan discount to total loans   1.74 %   1.04 %   1.10 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.65 %   0.58 %   0.54 %
Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.01 %


        CECL Adoption
    December 31,       January 1,   (Net Charge-Offs)/   Reserve   March 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses   2019   Impact   2020   Recoveries   Build   2020
Commercial   $ 11,996     $ 13,618       $ 25,614     $ 20     $ 6,916     $ 32,550  
Retail Mortgage   923     4,048       4,971     (17 )   700     5,654  
Warehouse   1,077           1,077         (22 )   1,055  
Consumer   3,671     4,911       8,582     (407 )   1,006     9,181  
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")   $ 17,667     $ 22,577       $ 40,244     $ (404 )   $ 8,600     $ 48,440  
ACL/Total Loans   0.49 %       1.10 %           1.30 %
                         
Acquired Loan Discount ("ALD")   $ 20,228     $ (2,786 )     $ 17,442     $     $     $ 16,006  
ACL + ALD   $ 37,895     $ 19,791       $ 57,686     $ (404 )   $ 8,600     $ 64,446  
ACL + ALD/Total Loans   1.04 %       1.58 %           1.74 %

Mr. Dwight stated, "Horizon's asset quality metrics were strong on March 31, 2020 and our reserve increase related to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and the second quarter credit loss expense caused an increase in our quarterly allocation to cover anticipated loan losses. At the current time, we are not aware of material specific loan losses related to the reserve increase, however losses are anticipated given the closure of our economy and non–essential businesses. In addition, the shelter in place rules has increased unemployment applications and is limiting consumer spending. As time passes, we anticipate that we will better understand the impact of this health and economic emergency to Horizon's financial statements."

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin   2020   2019   2019
Net interest income   $ 40,925     $ 41,519     $ 34,280  
Net interest margin   3.56 %   3.58 %   3.62 %
Core net interest margin   3.44 %   3.49 %   3.46 %

Mr. Dwight commented, "Horizon's funding team has done an excellent job of lowering the Bank's cost of funds related to the Federal Reserve Bank's 150–basis–point reduction in its benchmark interest rate and the market's corresponding reaction in March 2020. As a result, Horizon's net interest margin has remained fairly stable for the quarter; however, future headwinds are expected given that we are now close to the floors on our funding costs and assets will continue to reprice throughout the year."

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2020   2019   2019
Interest earning assets   4.47 %   4.57 %   4.76 %
Interest bearing liabilities   1.13 %   1.24 %   1.44 %


    For the Three Months Ended
Non-interest Income and
Mortgage Banking Income		   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019
Total non-interest income   $ 12,063   $ 11,934   $ 8,712
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   3,473   3,119   1,309
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   25   294   606


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Non-interest Expense   2020   2019   2019
Total non-interest expense   $ 31,149      $ 30,650      $ 29,738   
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets   2.38  %   2.32  %   2.80  %

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains and losses on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance‚ core net income was $11.2 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Core net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability. Horizon's earnings in the first quarter of 2020 reflect Horizon's adoption of the CECL accounting method on January 1, 2020.

Capital

The capital resources of Horizon and Horizon Bank (the "Bank") exceeded regulatory capital ratios for "well capitalized" banks at March 31, 2020. Stockholders' equity totaled $630.8 million at March 31, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders' equity to average assets was 12.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Bank as of March 31, 2020.

March 31, 2020   Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes		   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer		   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
    Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   $ 548,429     13.59 %   $ 322,843   8.00 %   $ 423,731   10.50 %     N/A   N/A
Bank   510,462     12.67 %   322,312   8.00 %   423,035   10.50 %   $ 402,890   10.00%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   514,493     12.75 %   242,114   6.00 %   342,995   8.50 %     N/A   N/A
Bank   476,526     11.83 %   241,687   6.00 %   342,390   8.50 %   322,249   8.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   457,000     11.33 %   181,509   4.50 %   282,348   7.00 %     N/A   N/A
Bank   476,526     11.83 %   181,265   4.50 %   281,968   7.00 %   261,827   6.50%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                
Consolidated   514,493     10.14 %   202,956   4.00 %   202,956   4.00 %     N/A   N/A
Bank   476,526     9.43 %   202,132   4.00 %   202,132   4.00 %   252,665   5.00%

"Horizon's capital and liquidity positions are well-managed which is a testament to the quality of our finance team's on–going monitoring, stress testing and oversight. As mentioned earlier, Horizon was well-positioned going into this economic challenge and we will continue to be dynamic in our monitoring and approach to managing the balance sheet," said Craig M. Dwight.

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long-standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the "FHLB"). At March 31, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $435.4 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $743.5 million of unpledged investment securities at March 31, 2020.

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.2 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in credit loss expense of $8.3 million, an increase in non-interest expense of $499,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $594,000, offset by a decrease in tax expense of $2.3 million and an increase in non-interest income of $129,000. 

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019. Core net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.2 million , or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in net interest income of $6.6 million, an increase in non-interest income of $3.4 million and a decrease in tax expense of $490,000, offset by an increase in credit loss expense of $8.2 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $1.4 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
                     
Net income as reported   $ 11,655     $ 18,543     $ 20,537     $ 16,642     $ 10,816  
Merger expenses               1,532     4,118  
Tax effect               (295 )   (692 )
Net income excluding merger expenses   11,655     18,543     20,537     17,879     14,242  
                     
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment
securities		   (339 )   (10 )       100     (15 )
Tax effect   71     2         (21 )   3  
Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   11,387     18,535     20,537     17,958     14,230  
                     
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   (233 )       (213 )   (367 )    
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   11,154     18,535     20,324     17,591     14,230  
                     
Core net income   $ 11,154     $ 18,535     $ 20,324     $ 17,591     $ 14,230  


Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
                     
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported   $ 0.26     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.28  
Merger expenses               0.03     0.11  
Tax effect                   (0.02 )
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses   0.26     0.41     0.46     0.40     0.37  
                     
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (0.01 )                
Tax effect                    
Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment securities   0.25     0.41     0.46     0.40     0.37  
                     
Death benefit on BOLI   (0.01 )       (0.01 )   (0.01 )    
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.24     0.41     0.45     0.39     0.37  
                     
Core Diluted EPS   $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.45     $ 0.39     $ 0.37  


Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
                     
Pre-tax income   $ 13,239     $ 22,463     $ 24,541     $ 19,947     $ 12,890  
Credit loss expense   8,600     340     376     896     364  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income   $ 21,839     $ 22,803     $ 24,917     $ 20,843     $ 13,254  
                     
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income   $ 21,839     $ 22,803     $ 24,917     $ 20,843     $ 13,254  
Merger expenses               1,532     4,118  
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (339 )   (10 )       100     (15 )
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   (233 )       (213 )   (367 )    
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income   $ 21,267     $ 22,793     $ 24,704     $ 22,108     $ 17,357  

Horizon's net interest margin decreased to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield of interest earning assets of 10 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 11 basis points. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $392,000 higher during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.   

Horizon's net interest margin decreased to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 29 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 31 basis points.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Net interest income as reported   $ 40,925       $ 41,519       $ 43,463       $ 41,529       $ 34,280    
                     
Average interest earning assets   4,723,755       4,748,217       4,623,985       4,566,674       3,929,296    
                     
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets
("Net Interest Margin")		   3.56   %   3.58   %   3.82   %   3.73   %   3.62   %
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 40,925       $ 41,519       $ 43,463       $ 41,529       $ 34,280    
                     
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments
("PAUs")		   (1,434 )     (1,042 )     (1,739 )     (1,299 )     (1,510 )  
                     
Core net interest income   $ 39,491       $ 40,477       $ 41,724       $ 40,230       $ 32,770    
                     
Core net interest margin   3.44   %   3.49   %   3.67   %   3.61   %   3.46   %

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("core net interest margin"), was 3.44% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.49% for the prior quarter and 3.46% for the first quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.4 million, $1.0 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2109 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $72.6 million from $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2019 to $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2020. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, mortgage warehouse loans increased $73.2 million, consumer loans increased $6.7 million, commercial loans increased $3.8 million and loans held for sale increased $2.2 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $13.2 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                 
    March 31,   December 31,   Amount   Percent
    2020   2019   Change   Change
Commercial   $ 2,050,402   $ 2,046,651   $ 3,751     0.2%
Residential mortgage   757,529   770,717   (13,188 )   (1.7)%
Consumer   675,849   669,180   6,669     1.0%
Subtotal   3,483,780   3,486,548   (2,768 )   (0.1)%
Loans held for sale   6,245   4,088   2,157     52.8%
Mortgage warehouse   223,519   150,293   73,226     48.7%
Total loans   $ 3,713,544   $ 3,640,929   $ 72,615     2.0%

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 generated $3.5 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $354,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million from the first quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the first quarter of 2020, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $110.8 million, representing a decrease of 2.7% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 77.3% from the first quarter of 2019. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $67.6 million, representing a decrease of 19.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 122.1% from the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue derived from Horizon's residential mortgage and mortgage warehouse lending activities was 8.0% of Horizon's total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Expense Management

  Three Months Ended        
  March 31,   December 31,        
  2020   2019   Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,591     $   $ 16,591     $ 16,841     $   $ 16,841     $ (250 )   (1.5)%
Net occupancy expenses 3,252       3,252     3,106       3,106     146     4.7%
Data processing 2,405       2,405     2,235       2,235     170     7.6%
Professional fees 536       536     520       520     16     3.1%
Outside services and consultants 1,915       1,915     1,415       1,415     500     35.3%
Loan expense 2,099       2,099     2,438       2,438     (339 )   (13.9)%
FDIC insurance expense 150       150               150     —%
Other losses 120       120     377       377     (257 )   (68.2)%
Other expense 4,081       4,081     3,718       3,718     363     9.8%
Total non-interest expense $ 31,149     $   $ 31,149     $ 30,650     $   $ 30,650     $ 499     1.6%
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 2.38 %       2.38 %   2.32 %       2.32 %        

Total non-interest expense was $499,000 higher in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Increases in outside services and consultants, other expense, data processing, FDIC insurance expense and net occupancy expenses were partially offset by decreases in loan expense, other losses and salaries and employee benefits. 

  Three Months Ended        
  March 31,   March 31,        
  2020   2019   Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,591     $   $ 16,591     $ 14,466     $ (2 )   $ 14,464     $ 2,127     14.7%
Net occupancy expenses 3,252       3,252     2,772         2,772     480     17.3%
Data processing 2,405       2,405     1,966     (292 )   1,674     731     43.7%
Professional fees 536       536     493     (239 )   254     282     111.0%
Outside services and consultants 1,915       1,915     3,530     (2,290 )   1,240     675     54.4%
Loan expense 2,099       2,099     1,949         1,949     150     7.7%
FDIC insurance expense 150       150     160         160     (10 )   (6.3)%
Other losses 120       120     104     (2 )   102     18     17.6%
Other expense 4,081       4,081     4,298     (1,293 )   3,005     1,076     35.8%
Total non-interest expense $ 31,149     $   $ 31,149     $ 29,738     $ (4,118 )   $ 25,620     $ 5,529     21.6%
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 2.38 %       2.38 %   2.80 %       2.41 %        

Total non-interest expense was $1.4 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, data processing and loans expense were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants and other expenses. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased by $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily related to the closing of the Salin Bancshares, Inc. merger on March 26, 2019 and the related increase in costs.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.38%, 2.32% and 2.80% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.38%, 2.32% and 2.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 a decrease of $2.3 million and $490,000 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $9.2 million. The decrease in income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt municipal interest income.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre-tax, pre-provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
                     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Total stockholders' equity   $ 630,842   $ 656,023   $ 642,711   $ 626,461   $ 609,468
Less: Intangible assets   176,961   177,917   178,896   179,776   176,864
Total tangible stockholders' equity   $ 453,881   $ 478,106   $ 463,815   $ 446,685   $ 432,604
                     
Common shares outstanding   43,763,623   44,975,771   44,969,021   45,061,372   45,052,747
                     
Tangible book value per common
share		   $ 10.37   $ 10.63   $ 10.31   $ 9.91   $ 9.60


Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Core Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio                    
Non-interest expense as reported   $ 31,149       $ 30,650       $ 30,060       $ 31,584       $ 29,738    
                     
Net interest income as reported   40,925       41,519       43,463       41,529       34,280    
                     
Non-interest income as reported   $ 12,063       $ 11,934       $ 11,514       $ 10,898       $ 8,712    
                     
Non-interest expense/(Net interest income + Non-interest income)
  ("Efficiency Ratio")		   58.79   %   57.34   %   54.68   %   60.24   %   69.17   %
                     
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Efficiency Ratio                    
Non-interest expense as reported   $ 31,149       $ 30,650       $ 30,060       $ 31,584       $ 29,738    
Merger expenses                     (1,532 )     (4,118 )  
Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses   31,149       30,650       30,060       30,052       25,620    
                     
Net interest income as reported   40,925       41,519       43,463       41,529       34,280    
                     
Non-interest income as reported   12,063       11,934       11,514       10,898       8,712    
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (339 )     (10 )           100       (15 )  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   (233 )           (213 )     (367 )        
Non-interest income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI   $ 11,491       $ 11,924       $ 11,301       $ 10,631       $ 8,697    
                     
Core efficiency ratio   59.43   %   57.35   %   54.89   %   57.62   %   59.61   %


Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                                                   
    Three Months Ended
   
March 31,
  
December 31,
   September 30,
  
June 30,
  
March 31,
    2020
   2019
   2019
   2019
   2019
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets                                                  
Average assets   $ 5,257,332       $ 5,250,574       $ 5,107,259       $ 5,047,365       $ 4,307,189    
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported     0.89   %     1.40   %     1.60   %     1.32   %     1.02   %
Merger expenses                             0.12         0.39    
Tax effect                             (0.02 )       (0.07 )  
ROAA excluding merger expenses     0.89         1.40         1.60         1.42         1.34    
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities     (0.03 )                       0.01            
Tax effect     0.01                                    
ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities     0.87         1.40         1.60         1.43         1.34    
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")     (0.02 )               (0.02 )       (0.03 )          
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI     0.85         1.40         1.58         1.40         1.34    
Core ROAA     0.85   %     1.40   %     1.58   %     1.40   %     1.34   %
                                                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                                                   
    Three Months Ended
   
March 31,
  
December 31,
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31, 
    2020
   2019
    2019     2019     2019 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity                                                  
Average common equity   $ 667,588       $ 653,071        $ 640,770       $ 622,028       $ 506,449    
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported     7.02         11.26   %     12.72         10.73   %     8.66   %
Merger expenses                       %     0.99         3.30    
Tax effect                             (0.19 )       (0.55 )  
ROACE excluding merger expenses     7.02         11.26         12.72         11.53         11.41    
                                                   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities     (0.20 )       (0.01 )               0.06         (0.01 )  
Tax effect     0.04                         (0.01 )          
ROACE excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities     6.86         11.25         12.72         11.58         11.40    
                                                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")     (0.14 )               (0.13 )       (0.24 )          
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI     6.72         11.25         12.59         11.34         11.40    
                                                   
Core ROACE     6.72   %     11.25   %     12.59   %     11.34   %     11.40   %

Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 30, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877-317-6789 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 412-317-6789 from international locations and requesting the "Horizon Bancorp Call." Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 7, 2020. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10142971.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 5,351,325   $ 5,246,829   $ 5,186,714   $ 5,098,682   $ 5,051,639
Investment securities 1,099,943   1,042,675   977,536   887,187   893,469
Commercial loans 2,050,402   2,046,651   2,046,165   2,062,623   2,089,579
Mortgage warehouse loans 223,519   150,293   155,631   133,428   71,944
Residential mortgage loans 757,529   770,717   796,497   814,065   819,824
Consumer loans 675,849   669,180   668,332   654,552   639,710
Earning assets 4,835,934   4,706,051   4,667,668   4,577,487   4,538,952
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 709,978   709,760   756,707   810,350   811,768
Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,264,576   2,245,631   2,173,100   2,153,189   2,115,847
Time deposits 907,717   975,611   986,150   967,236   960,408
Borrowings 704,613   549,741   516,591   436,233   457,788
Subordinated debentures 56,374   56,311   56,250   56,194   55,310
Total stockholders' equity 630,842   656,023   642,711   626,461   609,468


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 40,925     $ 41,519     $ 43,463     $ 41,529     $ 34,280  
Credit loss expense 8,600     340     376     896     364  
Non-interest income 12,063     11,934     11,514     10,898     8,712  
Non-interest expense 31,149     30,650     30,060     31,584     29,738  
Income tax expense 1,584     3,920     4,004     3,305     2,074  
Net income $ 11,655     $ 18,543     $ 20,537     $ 16,642     $ 10,816  
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.26     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.28  
Diluted earnings per share 0.26     0.41     0.46     0.37     0.28  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12     0.10  
Book value per common share 14.41     14.59     14.29     13.90     13.53  
Tangible book value per common share 10.37     10.63     10.31     9.91     9.60  
Market value - high 18.79     19.42     17.77     17.13     17.82  
Market value - low $ 7.97     $ 16.60     $ 15.93     $ 15.51     $ 15.50  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 44,658,512     44,971,676     45,038,021     45,055,117     38,822,543  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 44,756,716     45,103,065     45,113,730     45,130,408     38,906,172  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets 0.89 %   1.40 %   1.60 %   1.32 %   1.02 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity 7.02     11.26     12.72     10.73     8.66  
Net interest margin 3.56     3.58     3.82     3.73     3.62  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30     0.49     0.49     0.50     0.49  
Average equity to average assets 12.70     12.44     12.55     12.32     11.76  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.43     9.49     9.35     9.52     10.99  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.83     12.20     11.62     11.76     11.84  
Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.67     12.65     12.08     12.23     12.30  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 61,322     $ 58,670     $ 62,130     $ 47,764     $ 41,728  
30 to 89 days delinquent 12,017     7,729     10,204     9,633     9,980  
                   
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 246     146     34     391     192  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 2,115     3,354     3,491     2,198     2,532  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 3,360     2,006     1,807     1,576     1,349  
Non-accrual loans 18,281     15,679     13,823     14,764     15,313  
Total non-performing loans $ 24,002     $ 21,185     $ 19,155     $ 18,929     $ 19,386  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 %   0.58 %   0.52 %   0.52 %   0.54 %


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ 32,550     $ 11,996     $ 12,082     $ 11,881     $ 11,556  
Real estate 5,654     923     1,449     1,732     1,588  
Mortgage warehouse 1,055     1,077     1,041     1,040     1,014  
Consumer 9,181     3,671     3,384     3,652     3,663  
Total $ 48,440     $ 17,667     $ 17,956     $ 18,305     $ 17,821  


Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ (20 )     $ 146       $ 192       $ 265       $ 61    
Real estate 17       40       (7 )     41       (27 )  
Mortgage warehouse                            
Consumer 407       443       540       106       329    
Total $ 404       $ 629       $ 725       $ 412       $ 363    
Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 %     0.02   %   0.02   %   0.01   %   0.01   %


Total Non-performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ 9,579     $ 7,347     $ 8,193     $ 8,697     $ 9,750  
Real estate 10,411     9,884     7,212     6,444     5,995  
Mortgage warehouse                  
Consumer 4,012     3,954     3,750     3,788     3,641  
Total $ 24,002     $ 21,185     $ 19,155     $ 18,929     $ 19,386  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 %   0.58 %   0.52 %   0.52 %   0.54 %


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ 2,464     $ 3,698     $ 3,972     $ 3,694     $ 3,496  
Real estate 336     28     48     113     126  
Mortgage warehouse                  
Consumer 13         24     48     30  
Total $ 2,813     $ 3,726     $ 4,044     $ 3,855     $ 3,652  


  Average Balance Sheets
  (Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 24,974     $ 96     1.55 %   $ 7,843     $ 57     2.95 %
  Interest earning deposits 26,491     101     1.53 %   26,355     155     2.39 %
  Investment securities - taxable 478,697     2,701     2.27 %   448,840     2,910     2.63 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 588,784     3,798     3.18 %   393,720     2,628     3.40 %
  Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,604,809     44,958     5.03 %   3,052,538     39,623     5.27 %
  Total interest earning assets 4,723,755     51,654     4.47 %   3,929,296     45,373     4.76 %
                         
  Non-interest earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks 78,108             44,527          
  Allowance for credit losses (24,468 )           (17,836 )        
  Other assets 479,937             351,202          
                         
  Total average assets $ 5,257,332             $ 4,307,189          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest bearing liabilities                      
  Interest bearing deposits $ 3,225,323     $ 7,716     0.96 %   $ 2,514,841     $ 6,876     1.11 %
  Borrowings 533,129     2,238     1.69 %   577,199     3,621     2.54 %
  Subordinated debentures 56,333     775     5.53 %   39,236     596     6.16 %
  Total interest bearing liabilities 3,814,785     10,729     1.13 %   3,131,276     11,093     1.44 %
                         
  Non-interest bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits 717,257             643,601          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 57,702             25,863          
  Stockholders' equity 667,588             506,449          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,257,332             $ 4,307,189          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 40,925     3.34 %       $ 34,280     3.32 %
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)         3.56 %           3.62 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
                         
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
                         
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
         
    March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 86,458    $ 98,831  
Interest earning time deposits   9,239    8,455  
Investment securities, available for sale   900,476    834,776  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $207,323 and $215,147)   199,467    207,899  
Loans held for sale   6,245    4,088  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $48,440 and $17,667   3,658,859    3,619,174  
Premises and equipment, net   92,785    92,209  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   22,447    22,447  
Goodwill   151,238    151,238  
Other intangible assets   25,723    26,679  
Interest receivable   17,774    18,828  
Cash value of life insurance   95,153    95,577  
Other assets   85,461    66,628  
Total assets   $ 5,351,325    $ 5,246,829  
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non-interest bearing   $ 709,978    $ 709,760  
Interest bearing   3,172,293    3,221,242  
Total deposits   3,882,271    3,931,002  
Borrowings   704,613    549,741  
Subordinated debentures   56,374    56,311  
Interest payable   2,772    3,062  
Other liabilities   74,453    50,690  
Total liabilities   4,720,483    4,590,806  
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders' equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares   —     
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued 43,788,692 and 45,000,840 shares, Outstanding 43,763,623 and 44,975,771 shares		   —     
Additional paid-in capital   361,019    379,853  
Retained earnings   260,501    269,738  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,322    6,432  
Total stockholders' equity   630,842    656,023  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 5,351,325    $ 5,246,829  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Interest Income                    
Loans receivable   $ 44,958      $ 46,769     $ 49,455       $ 47,784     $ 39,623  
Investment securities - taxable   2,898      3,054     3,157       3,273     3,122  
Investment securities - non-taxable   3,798      3,575     3,099       2,793     2,628  
Total interest income   51,654      53,398     55,711       53,850     45,373  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   7,716      8,767     9,109       8,938     6,876  
Borrowed funds   2,238      2,281     2,275       2,495     3,621  
Subordinated debentures   775      831     864       888     596  
Total interest expense   10,729      11,879     12,248       12,321     11,093  
Net Interest Income   40,925      41,519     43,463       41,529     34,280  
Credit loss expense   8,600      340     376       896     364  
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense   32,325      41,179     43,087       40,633     33,916  
Non-interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,446      2,766     2,836       2,480     1,877  
Wire transfer fees   171      179     189       167     118  
Interchange fees   1,896      1,996     2,138       2,160     1,361  
Fiduciary activities   2,528      2,594     1,834       2,063     2,089  
Gains/(losses) on sale of investment securities   339      10           (100 )   15  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   3,473      3,119     2,702       2,078     1,309  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   25      294     444       570     606  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   554      566     556       555     513  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   233          213       367      
Other income   398      410     602       558     824  
Total non-interest income   12,063      11,934     11,514       10,898     8,712  
Non-interest Expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits   16,591      16,841     16,948       16,951     14,466  
Net occupancy expenses   3,252      3,106     3,131       3,148     2,772  
Data processing   2,405      2,235     2,140       2,139     1,966  
Professional fees   536      520     335       598     493  
Outside services and consultants   1,915      1,415     1,552       1,655     3,530  
Loan expense   2,099      2,438     2,198       2,048     1,949  
FDIC insurance expense   150          (273 )     365     160  
Other losses   120      377     90       169     104  
Other expense   4,081      3,718     3,939       4,511     4,298  
Total non-interest expense   31,149      30,650     30,060       31,584     29,738  
Income Before Income Taxes   13,239      22,463     24,541       19,947     12,890  
Income tax expense   1,584      3,920     4,004       3,305     2,074  
Net Income   $ 11,655      $ 18,543     $ 20,537       $ 16,642     $ 10,816  
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.26      $ 0.41     $ 0.46       $ 0.37     $ 0.28  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   0.26      0.41     0.46       0.37     0.28  


Contact: Mark E. Secor
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
