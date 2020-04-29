Market Overview

R1 RCM to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced its participation in the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference, scheduled to be held virtually. R1's management team will present on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's web site at ir.r1rcm.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

