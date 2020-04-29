Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerence to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Results on May 7, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its second quarter, fiscal year 2020 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. EDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the passcode 2859818. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 14, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using passcode 2859818. The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com