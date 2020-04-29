Market Overview

BeiGene Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) and its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab will be presented in an oral presentation and three posters at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place on May 29-31, 2020.

Oral Presentation:

Title:

 ASPEN: Results of a Phase III Randomized Trial of Zanubrutinib Versus Ibrutinib for Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM)
 
Abstract #: 8007
Session Title:
 Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lead Author:

 Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent's Hospital, Australia
   

Poster Presentations:

Title:
 		 Three-Year Follow-up of Treatment-Naïve and Previously Treated Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) Receiving Single-Agent Zanubrutinib
 
Abstract #: 8051
Poster #:  384
Session Title:
 Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lead Author:
 Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent's Hospital, Australia
   


Title:

 Phase 3 Study of Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone as First line (1L) Treatment for Advanced Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (sq NSCLC)
 
Abstract #: 9554
Poster #:  320
Session Title:

 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Session
Lead Author:

 Jie Wang, M.D., Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, China
   


Title:

 Association Between Immune and Tumor Gene Signatures with Response or Resistance to Tislelizumab Monotherapy or in Combination with Chemotherapy in Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma
Abstract #: 3115
Poster #:  179
Session Title:

 Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Poster Session
Lead Author
 Jianming Xu, M.D., General Hospital of Chinese People's Liberation Army, China
   

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,500+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

BeiGene Investor Contact  BeiGene Media Contact
Craig West
+1 857-302-5189
ir@beigene.com		 Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5663
media@beigene.com

