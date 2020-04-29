BeiGene Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) and its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab will be presented in an oral presentation and three posters at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place on May 29-31, 2020.
Oral Presentation:
|Title:
|ASPEN: Results of a Phase III Randomized Trial of Zanubrutinib Versus Ibrutinib for Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM)
|Abstract #:
|8007
|Session Title:
|Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
|Lead Author:
|Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent's Hospital, Australia
Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|Three-Year Follow-up of Treatment-Naïve and Previously Treated Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) Receiving Single-Agent Zanubrutinib
|Abstract #:
|8051
|Poster #:
|384
|Session Title:
|Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
|Lead Author:
|Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent's Hospital, Australia
|Title:
|Phase 3 Study of Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone as First line (1L) Treatment for Advanced Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (sq NSCLC)
|Abstract #:
|9554
|Poster #:
|320
|Session Title:
|Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Session
|Lead Author:
|Jie Wang, M.D., Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, China
|Title:
|Association Between Immune and Tumor Gene Signatures with Response or Resistance to Tislelizumab Monotherapy or in Combination with Chemotherapy in Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma
|Abstract #:
|3115
|Poster #:
|179
|Session Title:
|Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Poster Session
|Lead Author
|Jianming Xu, M.D., General Hospital of Chinese People's Liberation Army, China
About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,500+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.
