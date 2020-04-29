Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Releases First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2020 4:12pm   Comments
Share:

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)    

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investors Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com