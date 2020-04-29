iRhythm Technologies to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call can do so by accessing the live webcast of the event available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.irhythmtech.com. The webcast will also be archived for future reference.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact

Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact

Saige Smith

(262) 289-7065

irhythm@highwirepr.com