CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Scientific Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today announced the selection of seven presentations to be featured as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program taking place from May 29 - May 31, 2020.



The titles of the abstracts are currently available on ASCO's 2020 Digital Scientific Program , with full abstracts, including the dates and times of presentations, scheduled for publication on May 13, 2020.

A list of accepted abstracts by CytomX and its partners is provided below.

ASCO 2020 Clinical Highlights From Across the CytomX Probody Portfolio

Preliminary Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of CX-2029, a CD71 Targeting Probody Drug Conjugate, Partnered with AbbVie

Preliminary Phase 1 Clinical Data Presented by Bristol Myers Squibb from the Ongoing First-in-Human Phase 1/2a trial of BMS-986249, a Probody Version of the anti-CTLA-4 Antibody ipilimumab

Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Trial of CX-2009, an Anti-CD166 Probody Drug Conjugate

Updated Clinical Data from the Phase 1/2 Trial of CX-072, an Anti-PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic, as Monotherapy, in Selected Tumor Types and in Combination with ipilimumab

"Our presence at ASCO this year highlights the strong clinical progress made by CytomX and our partners in exploring the broad potential of the novel Probody technology platform," said Amy Peterson, M.D., chief development officer of CytomX Therapeutics. "We look forward to updating the oncology community on this progress and on next steps towards our vision of transforming the lives of patients with cancer."

CX-2029, An Anti-CD71 Probody Drug Conjugate

Presentation Title: CX-2029, a PROBODY Drug Conjugate Targeting CD71 (Transferrin Receptor): Results from a First-in-Human Study (PROCLAIM-CX-2029) in Patients (Pts) With Advanced Cancer

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 3502

Session Type: Oral Presentation



CX-072, An Anti-PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic

Presentation Title: PROCLAIM-CX-072: Analysis of Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors Receiving Long-Term Treatment With CX-072, a PD-L1 PROBODY Therapeutic, as a Single Agent or in Combination With Ipilimumab.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 2005

Session Type: Oral Presentation



Presentation Title: Evidence of Intratumoral Localization, Activation, and Immunomodulatory Effect of CX-072, a PROBODY Therapeutic Targeting PD-L1, in a Phase 1/2 Trial

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 3108

Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #172)



Presentation Title: Preliminary Population Pharmacokinetics Supports Phase 2 Dose Selection for Masked Anti–PD-L1 Antibody CX-072

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 3602

Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #332)

CX-2009, An Anti-CD166 Probody Drug Conjugate

Presentation Title: CX-2009, A CD166-Directed PROBODY Drug Conjugate (PDC): Results From the First-in-Human Study in Patients With Advanced Cancer Including Breast Cancer

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 526

Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #18)



Presentation Title: Preliminary Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Dose-Response to Support a Phase 2 Dose Selection for CX-2009: A Masked PROBODY Drug Conjugate to CD166

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 3599

Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #329)

BMS-986249, An Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Therapeutic

Presentation Title: Anti–CTLA-4 probody BMS-986249 Alone or in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Cancers: Initial Phase 1 Results

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: 3058

Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #122)

