Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide business updates, including details on its XMT-1536 Phase 1 interim dose expansion data disclosure and poster session at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.



To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 9961647. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com .

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with tumors likely to express NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. Mersana's second product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, XMT-1592, is an ADC created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform. The Company's early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

