ManTech Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of 2020

Revenue: $611 million, up 22% from the first quarter of 2019

EBITDA Margin: 9.0%

Diluted EPS: $0.71, up 34% from the first quarter of 2019

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.81, up 31% from the first quarter of 2019

Bookings of $1.1 billion resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8

Cash Flow from Operations: $43 million

HERNDON, Va., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31, 2020.

"ManTech's steadfast prioritization of its customers and employees continues to yield long-term shareholder value creation. In the quarter, we delivered healthy organic growth, won new work at scale, improved profitability and generated strong cash flow. Our results demonstrate the durability of customer demand for ManTech's differentiated services and solutions. The health and safety of our employees while meeting the mission-critical needs of our customers remains our utmost focus in the face of this global pandemic," said ManTech President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin M. Phillips.

Summary Operating Results

Three months ended

March 31, (In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) 2020 2019 Revenue $610.9 $501.9 Operating Income $38.9 $28.5 Net Income $28.7 $21.1 Diluted EPS $0.71 $0.53 Non-GAAP Financial Measures* EBITDA $55.0 $41.2 EBITDA Margin 9.0% 8.2% Adjusted Net Income $32.7 $24.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.81 $0.62

*Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

As a result of strong continued demand for our services and solutions, revenue was $611 million, up 22% from the first quarter of 2019. In the quarter, revenue growth was driven by a combination of organic expansion from recent contract awards and acquisitions.

Operating income was $38.9 million for the quarter, up 36% from the first quarter of 2019. Net income was $28.7 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.71, up 36% and 34% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

EBITDA was $55.0 million for the quarter, up 34% from the first quarter of 2019, representing an EBITDA margin of 9.0% for the quarter. Adjusted net income was $32.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.81, up 33% and 31% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Cash Management and Capital Deployment

For the quarter, cash flow from operations totaled $43 million. Days sales outstanding (DSO) were 64 days, an improvement of 6 days compared to the first quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, the Company paid $12.9 million, or $0.32 per share, as part of its regular cash dividend program to its common stockholders of record as of March 6, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $88.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $115.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $500 million revolving-credit facility, which provides the Company with ample financial capacity to fund operations, pursue acquisitions and issue dividends while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 to be paid June 19, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of June 5, 2020, as part of its regular quarterly cash dividend program. Future declarations of dividends and their record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of ManTech's Board of Directors.

Contract Awards

Contract awards (bookings) totaled $1.1 billion in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8. In the first quarter, over 90% of the awards were for new business. Book-to-bill ratio for the quarter reflects a healthy awards environment and ManTech's strong market positioning. ManTech's notable single-award contracts in the quarter include:

Modernization of Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) for the Navy. ManTech was awarded a new, 5-year contract totaling $920 million supporting the Remote Sensing Center - National Capital Region and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane with ISR sensor and electronic intelligence processing modernization efforts on MPRA platforms.

The Company received a number of additional contract awards in the quarter including several extensions to existing contracts and new contracts from various customers.

The Company's backlog of business at quarter end was $9.3 billion including $1.4 billion of funded backlog.

Forward Guidance

The Company has updated its 2020 guidance for revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to reflect the current expected impacts related to COVID-19 as specified in the table below.

Measure Fiscal 2020 Guidance Revenue (million) $2,350 - $2,450 Adjusted Net Income* (million) $120.3 - $125.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS* $2.95 - $3.07

*Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude amortization of acquired intangibles and the related tax impact. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, due to inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying these non-GAAP exclusions that are necessary for such reconciliation without unreasonable efforts. Material changes to any one of these items could have significant effect on future GAAP results.

ManTech Chief Financial Officer Judith L. Bjornaas said, "I am pleased with our strong start to 2020 and look forward to building on that foundation. Our backlog offers good visibility and positions us well to sustain our growth trajectory."

Conference Call

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements and assumptions made in this press release, which do not address historical facts, constitute "forward-looking" statements that ManTech believes to be within the definition in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," or "estimate," or the negative of these terms or words of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes we anticipate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results we anticipate include, but are not limited to, the following: inability to recruit and retain a sufficient number of employees with specialized skill sets or necessary security clearances who are in great demand and limited supply; failure to maintain our relationship with the U.S. government, or the failure to compete effectively for new contract awards or to retain existing U.S. government contracts; disruptions to our business resulting from the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (known as COVID-19) or other similar global health epidemics, pandemics and/or other disease outbreaks; disruption of our business or damage to our reputation resulting from security breaches in customer systems, internal systems or service failures (including as a result of cyber or other security threats), or employee or subcontractor misconduct; adverse changes in U.S. government spending for programs we support, whether due to changing mission priorities, socio-economic policies that reduce contracts that we may bid on, cost reduction and efficiency initiatives by our customers or federal budget constraints generally; failure to realize the full amount of our backlog, or adverse changes in the timing of receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; adverse results of U.S. government audits or other investigations of our government contracts; issues relating to competing effectively for awards procured through the competitive bidding process, including the adverse impact of delays caused by competitors' protests of contract awards received by us; failure to obtain option awards, task orders or funding under contracts; renegotiation, modification or termination of our contracts, or failure to perform in conformity with contract terms or our expectations; failure to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses into our operations or to realize any accretive or synergistic effects from such acquisitions; non-compliance with, or adverse changes in, complex U.S. government laws, procurement regulations or processes; adverse change in business conditions that may cause our investments in recorded goodwill to become impaired; and increased exposure to risks associated with conducting business internationally. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ManTech's Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 22, 2019, Item 1A of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and, from time to time, in ManTech's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this press release, and ManTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,604 $ 8,854 Receivables—net 433,662 398,976 Prepaid expenses 27,650 20,030 Taxes receivable—current 16,593 21,996 Other current assets 5,819 4,878 Total Current Assets 572,328 454,734 Goodwill 1,191,270 1,191,259 Other intangible assets—net 194,455 196,778 Operating lease right of use assets 111,932 117,728 Property and equipment—net 103,319 85,631 Employee supplemental savings plan assets 31,955 36,777 Investments 11,549 11,550 Other assets 13,646 13,457 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,230,454 $ 2,107,914 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 169,627 $ 146,016 Accrued salaries and related expenses 98,266 97,298 Contract liabilities 36,546 27,620 Operating lease obligations—current 29,352 29,047 Total Current Liabilities 333,791 299,981 Deferred income taxes 135,930 131,782 Long term debt 115,000 36,500 Operating lease obligations—long term 97,646 103,148 Accrued retirement 27,463 35,552 Other long-term liabilities 10,275 10,309 TOTAL LIABILITIES 720,105 617,272 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, Class A—$0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 27,306,196 and 27,235,860 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 27,062,083 and 26,991,747 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 273 272 Common stock, Class B—$0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 13,187,195 and 13,187,195 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 132 132 Additional paid-in capital 529,763 525,851 Treasury stock, 244,113 and 244,113 shares at cost at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (9,158 ) (9,158 ) Retained earnings 989,578 973,767 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (239 ) (222 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,510,349 1,490,642 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,230,454 $ 2,107,914





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 610,912 $ 501,930 Cost of services 520,291 431,083 General and administrative expenses 51,723 42,315 OPERATING INCOME 38,898 28,532 Interest expense (655 ) (484 ) Interest income 50 190 Other (expense), net (22 ) (42 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS 38,271 28,196 Provision for income taxes (9,591 ) (7,066 ) Equity in (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1 ) (12 ) NET INCOME $ 28,679 $ 21,118 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.71 $ 0.53 Class B common stock $ 0.71 $ 0.53 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.71 $ 0.53 Class B common stock $ 0.71 $ 0.53





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands) (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 28,679 $ 21,118 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,138 12,644 Noncash lease expense 5,995 6,814 Deferred income taxes 4,148 2,758 Stock-based compensation expense 2,635 1,311 Contract loss reserve (372 ) — Loss on sale and retirement of property and equipment 22 — Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 12 Change in assets and liabilities—net of effects from acquired businesses: Receivables—net (34,686 ) 14,527 Prepaid expenses (7,620 ) (1,463 ) Taxes receivable—current 5,403 — Other current assets (102 ) 1,139 Employee supplemental savings plan asset 4,822 (3,105 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,436 3,923 Accrued salaries and related expenses 968 (6,674 ) Operating lease obligations (6,640 ) (6,752 ) Contract liabilities 8,926 621 Accrued retirement (8,089 ) 239 Other (1,024 ) 227 Net cash flow from operating activities 42,640 47,339 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (25,370 ) (7,238 ) Investment in capitalized software (4,402 ) (1,024 ) Deferred contract costs — (1,892 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,772 ) (10,154 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing under revolving credit facility 231,500 240,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (153,000 ) (151,500 ) Dividends paid (12,861 ) (10,744 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,055 1,682 Payment consideration to tax authority on employees' behalf (777 ) (1,357 ) Principal paid on financing leases (35 ) (25 ) Net cash from financing activities 66,882 78,056 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 79,750 115,241 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,854 5,294 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 88,604 $ 120,535

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the review of ManTech's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company has provided non-GAAP calculations of certain financial measures. ManTech uses and refers to EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

ManTech's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information regarding the Company's operational and financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations as well as the effect of discrete tax items which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are considered important and frequently utilized by investors and financial analysts covering ManTech's industry. The Company's computation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

The following tables present selected financial data, including the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest income, other expense, income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries from net income.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Three months ended

March 31, (In Thousands) 2020 2019 NET INCOME $ 28,679 $ 21,118 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 12 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,591 7,066 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS $ 38,271 $ 28,196 Other expense (income), net 22 42 Interest income (50 ) (190 ) Interest expense 655 484 Depreciation and amortization 16,138 12,644 EBITDA $ 55,036 $ 41,176 EBITDA Margin 9.0 % 8.2 %

Adjusted net income is calculated by excluding the following items and the related tax impacts from net income: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (ii) discrete tax items.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Three months ended

March 31, (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) 2020 2019 NET INCOME $ 28,679 $ 21,118 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,358 4,679 Adjustments for tax effect (1,345 ) (1,174 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 32,692 $ 24,623 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS Class A common stock $ 0.81 $ 0.62 Class B common stock $ 0.81 $ 0.62



