SUMR Brands to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2020 8:00am   Comments
WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SUMR), a global leader in premium juvenile products, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the Company's fiscal 2020 first quarter on May 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sumrbrands.com or dial 844-834-0642 or 412-317-5188. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website afterwards, and results will be issued prior to the call.

About SUMR Brands
Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com.

Company Contact:
Chris Witty
Investor Relations
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
