Talent Management Software Market to Rise at 10.0% CAGR by 2026 with Surging Demand from IT and Telecommunication Sector: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global talent management software market size is projected to reach USD 11.09 billion by 2026, owing to the introduction and increasing popularity of mobile technology worldwide. This is the technology used by human resource management professionals to utilize for managing employees in terms of hiring, developing, and retaining talented employees. According to a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Talent Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Solution (Performance Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning Management, Compensation Management, and Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market value was USD 5.19 billion in 2018 and will exhibit 10.0% CAGR in between 2019 and 2026.

Highlights of the Report?

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Market Drivers



Implementation of Big Data Analytics will Boost Growth

Mobile technology had a positive influence on the world in many terms. This, coupled with the increasing trend of big data analytics in the human resource (HR) industry are considered major talent management software market growth drivers. Big data analytics helps in implementing plot trends, data-driven programs, and patterns to enterprises and will help to attract more revenue to the market. Besides this, the rising need for enhancing factors such as reducing nursing turnover, employee productivity, and patient satisfaction in the healthcare industry is further expected to boost the overall market. Moreover, the growing demand for flexible and anticipatory talent sourcing also led to the adoption of this software, thus, boosting the overall market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, cloud-based software offers enhanced user experience and are therefore aiding to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, career and success plan solutions provided by the talent management software and application of succession management by large organizations will also fuel the demand for this software in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing demands from Telecommunication and IT industries will also help the market gain traction in the coming years.



Regional Segmentation:



Advent of Digitization will Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly

Based on region, North America earned USD 2.02 billion in 2018 and emerged dominant on account of their early adoption of cloud computing applications and solutions. A study conducted by Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., says North America is the largest buyer of cloud HCM solutions due to the presence of major companies such as Oracle Corporation, HCM Technology, and IBM Corporation among others.

On the other side, Asia Pacific will witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the increasing urbanization, the advent of digitization, and the expansion of multinational companies and IT companies in the emerging economies. Furthermore, the increasing inclination towards automated business processes, coupled with the growing initiatives taken by developing nations such as "Digital India" projects will help augment the overall regional market growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:



Major Emphasis on Product Development by Players will Bode Well for Market

The competitive landscape of the global talent management software market is fragmented in nature with the presence of many companies. With a major objective of obtaining the highest market revenues, companies are engaging in joint ventures, contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaborative strategies. Besides this, companies are also investing huge sums into product development and are focusing on geographical expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market in the forecast duration.



List of Notable Players Functioning in Talent Management Software Market include:

Learning Technologies Group Inc. (Peoplefluent)

Workday, Inc.

Saba Software

SumTotal Systems, Inc.

Infor

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Other vendors



Significant Industry Developments of the Talent Management Software Market include:

February 2020 – Talentlink Solution by Saba Software was chosen by Orion Novotus for enhancing its range of services and custom recruitment processes.

April 2019 – Breezy HR, a provider of recruitment software was acquired by Learning Technologies Group Inc. for enhancing Peoplefluent Talent Acquisition in collaboration with the products from Breezy HR.





