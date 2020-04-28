AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 26, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation's leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its third quarter ended Saturday, May 9, 2020, before market open on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter.



This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (210) 839-8923 and entering the participant passcode 9697984. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through June 25, 2020, 11:59 pm (EDT).

About AutoZone:

As of February 15, 2020, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,815 stores in the U.S., 608 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,461.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com