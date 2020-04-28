AOSL & XP SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Class Period: August 7, 2019 - February 5, 2020

Deadline: May 18, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) the Company's export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) as a result, the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

XP, Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Class Period: XP securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: May 20, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about XP's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.