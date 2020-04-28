Comvest Partners Announces Addition of Renee Rempe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners ("Comvest") is pleased to announce that Renee Rempe has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in Comvest's direct lending group, Comvest Credit Partners. Renee will be based in Comvest's Chicago office and will be responsible for managing and directing strategy on investments within the Comvest Credit Partners' portfolio.



Renee joins Comvest with over 25 years of experience managing and restructuring middle market loan assets, including senior management roles within Heller Financial / GE Capital Commercial Finance and GE Antares Capital / Antares Capital. Most recently, Renee was with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

"We are very pleased to have Renee join the team at Comvest," said Greg Reynolds, Partner and Co-Head of Direct Lending at Comvest Credit Partners. "Her long, accomplished career managing debt investments across various economic cycles is a great complement to the Comvest Credit Partners team and we look forward to her contributions to the strategy. Additionally, many of us at Comvest Credit Partners have worked with or alongside Renee throughout our careers and it's great to have the opportunity to work with her again as a leader within the team."

Ms. Rempe said, "Comvest has an outstanding track record and I look forward to applying my restructuring experience to enhance their team and strategy. My background and experience is well suited to the areas of the market where Comvest Credit Partners has established a leading brand, including non-traditional sponsor lending and less competitive sectors of the middle market. These sectors require a hands-on, entrepreneurial approach to oversight, and I believe my background will further complement Comvest Credit Partners' proven ability to manage complex situations."

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest Credit Partners provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. We provide senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital as well as equity co-investments. We lend to sponsored and non-sponsored companies, in support of refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $20 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested $4.9 billion. Today, Comvest's funds have over $3.7 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com .

