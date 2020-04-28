Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altair to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 28, 2020 7:30am   Comments
Share:

TROY, Mich., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data analytics, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020, ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's results for the first quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What:     Altair's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When:   Friday, May 8, 2020
Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:   (866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
Replay:   (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4162917, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4162917, International
Webcast:    http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
     

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com