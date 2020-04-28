Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Earnings Per Share by 26% And Grows Net Interest Margin by 12 Basis Points on a Linked Quarter Basis

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime" or "its"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, or $0.19 per diluted common share, and net income of $11.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, or $0.32 per diluted common share.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Core trends in our underlying business were extremely strong. Our Net Interest Margin ("NIM") expanded by 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and our non-interest income grew by approximately 80% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding the impact of loan loss provisions, pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 would have been $18.7 million, or 26.8% higher than the linked quarter pre-tax income of $14.8 million excluding loan loss provisions, and 19.8% higher than the year-ago pre-tax income of $15.6 million excluding loan loss provisions. These results clearly validate the progress made on our business model transformation to-date. Importantly, we successfully raised $72 million as a result of our preferred stock issuance in the first quarter of 2020, supplementing already very strong capital ratios. While no one can predict what our economy and our country will look like once the COVID‐19 pandemic passes, I believe our strong capital base helps position us well to serve our customers and communities, our employees, and our investors. I have been very encouraged by our collective resiliency, and I am confident that this resiliency will carry us through this crisis."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 included:

The Company raised $72 million and issued 2,999,200 shares of perpetual preferred stock in the first quarter of 2020. Outlined below are the Company's Consolidated Capital Ratios.

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Total Equity to Total Assets 10.17% 9.39% 9.36% Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (1) 9.38% 8.59% 8.58% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.80% 8.79% 8.81% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.21% 14.08% 13.77% (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity and tangible assets.

Linked quarter NIM expansion of 12 basis points primarily driven by a 14 basis point linked quarter decrease in the cost of deposits;

The Business Banking division's loan portfolio reached $1.41 billion (or 27% of total loans) at March 31, 2020, versus $1.28 billion (or 24% of total loans) at December 31, 2019. The Business Banking portfolio's growth continues to be accretive to our overall NIM;

Strong growth in checking account balances. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the sum of average non-interest-bearing checking account balances and average interest-bearing checking account balances for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 22% to $626.5 million;

Loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 122.8% at March 31, 2020, versus 124.9% at March 31, 2019;

Our Municipal Banking division, which began operations in the fourth quarter of 2019, grew its deposit portfolio to approximately $78 million at March 31, 2020;

Total non-interest income grew to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by $1.2 million of customer-related loan level swap income and $1.9 million of BOLI income (which included $1.1 million of income from death benefits), versus $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2019; and

The Company repurchased 1,274,679 shares of its common stock, which represented 3.6% of beginning period shares outstanding, in the first quarter of 2020, at a weighted average price of $16.22.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused substantial disruptions to the global economy and the communities we serve. In response to the pandemic, we implemented our contingency plans, which included company-wide remote working arrangements, and modified hours and operations in our branches.

Over 200 employees, which represents 100% of our non‐branch staff, are currently working remotely.

24 of our 28 branches continue to operate and service our customers.

We are focused on supporting our clients who may be experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19, including making loan modifications as needed. Our modifications programs, which formally began in the month of April, primarily consist of short-term deferrals of interest and principal payments to be collected at the maturity of the loan. As of April 21, 2020, we have formally approved the following loans for deferral.

($ in millions) # of Loans Balance 1-4 Family Residential 15 $17,690 Multifamily Residential and Residential Mixed-Use 72 279,419 Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Mixed-Use 62 234,788 Commercial and Industrial 10 27,093

We are closely monitoring the rapid developments and uncertainties regarding the pandemic, including various segments of our loan portfolio that may be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 8 loans aggregating $26.7 million to Restaurants and 12 loans aggregating $172.8 million to Hotels. The Company does not have any exposure to the Energy Industry, Airline Industry, Leveraged Lending, Shared National Credits, Credits Card Loans, or Auto Loans.

Mr. Mahon commented, "We are deeply committed to being a source of capital to businesses in our geographic footprint. Over the past several years, we have taken numerous steps, including hiring personnel and adding new processes and systems, that have enabled us to help our business customers, primarily small and mid‐size businesses. Of note, we have been a very active participant in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). As of April 21st, we received over 1,000 applications and we have registered approximately $163 million of loans with the SBA as part of the PPP; total fee income from processing PPP loans is expected to be approximately $5 million."

Mr. Mahon concluded, "We remain confident in our long-term underlying strength and stability, and our ability to navigate these challenging conditions. The largest segment within our loan portfolio (approximately 61% at March 31, 2020) remains in multifamily loans. New York City multifamily loans were one of the best performing credits during the financial crisis of 2008. Year after year, Dime had one of the lowest loss rates in the nation. Given the low loan-to-value ("LTV") nature of our multifamily portfolio (weighted average of approximately 52% at March 31, 2020), we anticipate our track record will continue."

Management's Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2020 was $40.5 million, an increase of $1.1 million (2.9%) from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $5.2 million (14.7%) from the first quarter of 2019. The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported NIM and the NIM excluding the impact of loan prepayment fees.

($ in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 NIM 2.72% 2.60% 2.31% Net Interest Income $40,524 $39,397 $35,324 Income from Loan Prepayment Activity $1,975 $1,979 $820 Net Interest Income Excluding Prepayment Fee Income $38,549 $37,418 $34,504 NIM, Excluding Prepayment Fee 2.59% 2.47% 2.26%

Mr. Mahon commented, "Our NIM (excluding the impact of prepayment fees) has now increased for six consecutive quarters. As anticipated, our business model transformation is producing the desired results on NIM."

Average interest-earning assets were $5.95 billion for the first quarter of 2020, a 7.0% (annualized) decrease from $6.06 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, and a 2.6% decrease from $6.11 billion for the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.96%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 18 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The ending weighted average rate ("WAR") on the total loan portfolio was 4.00% at March 31, 2020, which represents a 4 basis point decrease, versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2019, and a 10 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2019. Commenting on the linked quarter decline in the WAR on the loan portfolio, Mr. Mahon said "As a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts in March, the WAR on our loan portfolio declined modestly on a linked quarter basis. This decline in loan rates was more than offset by a 14 basis point linked quarter decline in the cost of deposits."

The average cost of borrowed funds (which primarily consists of Federal Home Loan Bank advances) was 2.15% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 28 basis points versus the first quarter of 2019.

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio decreased by $127.9 million (10.2% annualized) during the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to managed run-off in the Bank's lower-yielding legacy multifamily business. Total real estate loan originations were $166.8 million during the first quarter of 2020, at a weighted average interest rate of 4.05%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $289.1 million, or 23.5% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 3.86%. The annualized real estate loan payoff rate of 23.5% for the first quarter of 2020 was lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 (24.5% annualized) and higher than the first quarter of 2019 (11.6% annualized).

Average real estate loans were $4.95 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $127.8 million (-10.1% annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $241.6 million (-4.6%) from the first quarter of 2019.

Average C&I loans were $327.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.1 million (10.1% annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $79.4 million (32.0%) from the first quarter of 2019.

Outlined below are the loan originations for the current quarter, linked quarter and year-ago quarter.

($s in millions) Originations/ Weighted Average Rate Real Estate Originations Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Business Banking $122.0/4.10% $84.6/5.11% $147.8/5.02% All Other $44.8/3.91% $65.3/4.08% $86.1/4.99% Total Real Estate $166.8/4.05% $149.9/4.66% $233.9/5.01% C&I Originations $51.9/4.95% $60.5/5.78% $52.6/5.66%

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based business deposits sourced from its retail branches and its Business Banking division. The Business Banking division ended the first quarter of 2020 with approximately $185.6 million of low-cost relationship-based checking and leasehold deposits at an average rate of approximately six basis points and total deposits of $386.1 million at an average rate of 49 basis points.

The cost of total deposits decreased 14 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Mr. Mahon commented, "Importantly, we continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by the non-interest- bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing to 11.3% at March 31, 2020, compared to 9.5% at March 31, 2019."

Total deposits decreased by $42.8 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.24 billion at March 31, 2020. Mr. Mahon commented, "We continue to proactively adjust pricing on various deposit categories and we managed downward higher-cost, more rate sensitive deposit balances."

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 122.8% at March 31, 2020, compared to 124.7% at December 31, 2019 and 124.9% at March 31, 2019.

Total borrowings, excluding subordinated debt securities, was $1.11 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.20 billion at the fourth quarter of 2019, and $1.13 billion at the first quarter of 2019.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2020, $3.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, and $2.4 million during the first quarter of 2019. Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, and BOLI death benefit proceeds ($1.1 million of BOLI death benefit proceeds was recognized in the first quarter of 2020), non-interest income was $3.6 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2019.

Mr. Mahon commented, "We continue to gain traction with our commercial customers on our interest rate swap products. Fees associated with customer level swaps were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 versus $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019."

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $26.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, $28.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, and $22.1 million during the first quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $3.8 million of expenses related to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings and $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses associated with a branch consolidation. Excluding the non-recurring item in the fourth quarter of 2019, non-interest expense was $24.3 million. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, excluding the loss from the extinguishment of debt, was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in salaries and benefits expense.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.68% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 1.39% for the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio was 57.6% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 66.0% during the linked quarter and 59.2% during the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the expenses related to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings and the non-recurring branch consolidation expense, the ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.55% and the efficiency ratio was 56.7% during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 21.6% versus 18.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of higher pre-tax income in 2020.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2020 were $18.2 million, or 0.4% of total loans, compared to $11.1 million, or 0.2% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans was due to a single real estate relationship, totaling $7.1 million with an LTV of 36%, that moved into non-performing status in the first quarter of 2020. During April 2020, the Bank entered into a contract to sell the loan notes and does not anticipate any losses from the sale.

Under Section 4014 of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES" Act), financial institutions had the option to delay the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") framework until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or when the national emergency is lifted. The Bank elected to defer adoption of CECL and is still utilizing its existing incurred loss framework.

A loan loss provision of $8.0 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2020, compared to a loan loss provision of $6.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, and a loan loss provision of $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2019. The $8.0 million provision for the first quarter of 2020 was associated with an increase in the general loan loss reserve due to the adjustment of qualitative factors tied to the Bank's existing incurred loss framework, to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption.

The allowance for loan losses was 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2020 as compared to 0.53% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, non-performing assets represented 3.1% of the sum of tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (see "Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Equity and Reserves" table and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this news release).

Capital Management

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At March 31, 2020, the Consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets ("leverage ratio") was 9.80%, while the Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 12.15% and 15.21%, respectively.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At March 31, 2020, the Bank's leverage ratio was 9.93%, while the Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 12.72% and 13.47%, respectively.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.24 exceeded the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share by 71% during the first quarter of 2020, equating to a 58.3% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per common share was $16.93 and tangible common book value per share (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release) was $15.29 at March 31, 2020.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $246,153 $155,488 Mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, at fair value 500,758 502,464 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 57,067 48,531 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 5,398 5,894 Real Estate Loans: One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 176,755 148,429 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 3,160,248 3,385,375 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,403,985 1,350,185 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 133,514 118,365 Total real estate loans 4,874,502 5,002,354 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 331,816 336,412 Other loans 956 1,772 Allowance for credit losses (36,463 ) (28,441 ) Total loans, net 5,170,811 5,312,097 Premises and fixed assets, net 21,631 21,692 Premises held for sale 514 514 Loans held for sale 1,430 500 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") capital stock 57,146 56,019 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 133,128 114,257 Goodwill 55,638 55,638 Operating lease assets 36,582 37,858 Other assets 61,569 43,508 TOTAL ASSETS $6,347,825 $6,354,460 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing checking $479,376 $478,549 Interest-bearing checking 162,198 151,491 Savings 390,994 374,265 Money Market 1,565,761 1,705,451 Sub-total 2,598,329 2,709,756 Certificates of deposit 1,641,497 1,572,869 Total Due to Depositors 4,239,826 4,282,625 Escrow and other deposits 116,097 76,481 FHLBNY advances 1,117,300 1,092,250 Subordinated notes payable, net 113,942 113,906 Other borrowings - 110,000 Operating lease liabilities 42,614 44,098 Other liabilities 72,398 38,342 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,702,177 5,757,702 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, Series A ($0.01 par, $25.00 liquidation value, 9,000,000 shares authorized, 2,992,200 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, and none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019) 72,224 - Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,721,189 shares and 53,721,189 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 33,875,386 shares and 35,154,642 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 537 537 Additional paid-in capital 279,327 279,322 Retained earnings 585,294 581,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes (12,632 ) (5,940 ) Unearned equity awards (6,067 ) (6,731 ) Common Stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan (1,496 ) (1,496 ) Treasury stock, at cost (19,845,803 shares and 18,566,547 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (271,539 ) (250,751 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 645,648 596,758 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $6,347,825 $6,354,460 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans secured by real estate $50,117 $51,390 $49,177 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 4,045 3,968 3,436 Other loans 15 16 18 Mortgage-backed securities 3,305 3,135 3,197 Investment securities 421 636 420 Other short-term investments 1,002 1,198 1,447 Total interest income 58,905 60,343 57,695 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 11,926 14,209 15,017 Borrowed funds 6,455 6,737 7,354 Total interest expense 18,381 20,946 22,371 Net interest income 40,524 39,397 35,324 Provision for loan losses 8,012 6,240 321 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,512 33,157 35,003 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,203 1,662 1,099 Mortgage banking income, net 66 80 68 Gain (loss) on equity securities (472 ) 101 268 Gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets 8 98 (76 ) Gain on sale of loans 315 503 255 Income from BOLI 1,887 706 694 Loan level derivative income 1,163 422 - Other 66 55 52 Total non-interest income 4,236 3,627 2,360 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,916 13,361 11,884 Stock benefit plan compensation expense 671 494 284 Occupancy and equipment 4,056 4,509 3,869 Data processing costs 2,024 2,039 2,066 Marketing 397 595 466 Federal deposit insurance premiums 477 75 454 Loss from extinguishment of debt - 3,780 - Other 3,499 3,412 3,029 Total non-interest expense 26,040 28,265 22,052 Income before taxes 10,708 8,519 15,311 Income tax expense 2,316 1,574 3,810 Net income 8,392 6,945 11,501 Preferred stock dividends - - - Net income available to common stockholders $8,392 $6,945 $11,501 Earnings per Common Share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS 34,631,965 35,567,196 35,976,915







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.24 $0.19 $0.32 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.14 0.14 0.14 Book value per common share 16.93 16.98 16.83 Tangible common book value per share (1) 15.29 15.39 15.29 Dividend payout ratio 58.33% 73.68% 43.75% Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.54% 0.44% 0.72% Return on average equity 5.35 4.58 7.62 Return on average tangible equity (1) 5.87 5.05 8.39 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 6.48 5.05 8.39 Net interest spread 2.46 2.34 2.02 Net interest margin 2.72 2.60 2.31 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.93 120.29 118.14 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.68 1.80 1.39 Efficiency ratio 57.58 66.00 59.22 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 122.82 124.70 124.93 CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2) 588.64 663.40 706.70 Effective tax rate 21.63 18.48 24.88 Average Balance Data: Average assets $6,207,949 $6,279,715 $6,364,098 Average interest-earning assets 5,949,363 6,055,922 6,111,293 Average loans 5,283,487 5,403,147 5,445,301 Average deposits 4,177,592 4,355,122 4,341,045 Average equity 627,344 606,084 604,074 Average tangible equity (1) 571,706 550,446 548,436 Average tangible common equity (1) 517,787 550,446 548,436 Asset Quality Summary: Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $18,157 $11,091 $5,425 Non-performing assets 18,157 11,091 5,425 Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end 13 682 338 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (10 ) 5,093 162 Non-performing loans/ Total loans 0.35% 0.21% 0.10% Non-performing assets/ Total assets 0.29 0.17 0.08 Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 0.70 0.53 0.40 Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans 200.82 256.43 404.44 Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.23% 8.59% 8.58% Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.38 8.59 8.58 Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.69 11.15 11.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.15 11.15 11.04 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.21 14.08 13.77 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.80 8.79 8.81 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Tier 1 common equity ratio 12.72% 12.85% 12.39% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.72 12.85 12.39 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.47 13.44 12.84 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.93 10.15 9.77 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated. (2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $4,954,391 $50,117 4.05% $5,082,206 $51,390 4.04% $5,195,951 $49,177 3.79% Commercial and industrial loans 327,653 4,045 4.94 319,553 3,968 4.97 248,267 3,436 5.54 Other loans 1,443 15 4.16 1,388 16 4.61 1,083 18 6.65 Mortgage-backed securities 486,722 3,305 2.72 454,384 3,135 2.76 464,303 3,197 2.75 Investment securities 47,060 421 3.58 66,544 636 3.82 47,177 420 3.56 Other short-term investments 132,094 1,002 3.03 131,847 1,198 3.63 154,512 1,447 3.75 Total interest-earning assets 5,949,363 58,905 3.96% 6,055,922 60,343 3.99% 6,111,293 57,695 3.78% Non-interest-earning assets 258,586 223,793 252,805 Total assets $6,207,949 $6,279,715 $6,364,098 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $159,027 $87 0.22% $147,510 $83 0.22% $115,243 $22 0.08% Money market accounts 1,580,779 3,586 0.91 1,780,485 5,062 1.13 2,029,794 7,640 1.53 Savings accounts 383,769 367 0.38 366,234 290 0.31 331,662 45 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,586,549 7,886 2.00 1,603,921 8,774 2.17 1,466,439 7,310 2.02 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,710,124 11,926 1.29 3,898,150 14,209 1.45 3,943,138 15,017 1.54 FHLBNY advances 1,085,553 5,085 1.88 1,008,398 5,348 2.10 1,105,546 5,959 2.19 Subordinated notes payable, net 113,918 1,330 4.70 113,882 1,330 4.63 113,772 1,330 4.74 Other borrowings 9,890 40 1.63 14,097 59 1.66 10,289 65 2.56 Borrowed Funds 1,209,361 6,455 2.15 1,136,377 6,737 2.35 1,229,607 7,354 2.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,919,485 18,381 1.50% 5,034,527 20,946 1.65% 5,172,745 22,371 1.75% Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 467,468 456,972 397,907 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 193,652 182,132 189,372 Total liabilities 5,580,605 5,673,631 5,760,024 Stockholders' equity 627,344 606,084 604,074 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,207,949 $6,279,715 $6,364,098 Net interest income $40,524 $39,397 $35,324 Net interest spread 2.46% 2.34% 2.02% Net interest-earning assets $1,029,878 $1,021,395 $938,548 Net interest margin 2.72% 2.60% 2.31% Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 120.93% 120.29% 118.14% Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $4,177,592 $11,926 1.15% $4,355,122 $14,209 1.29% $4,341,045 $15,017 1.40%







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1) (Dollars in thousands) At March 31, 2020 At December 31, 2019 At March 31, 2019 Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loan balances at period end: One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $176,755 3.89% $148,429 4.28% $107,709 4.58% Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,160,248 3.78 3,385,375 3.75 3,831,145 3.61 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,403,985 4.28 1,350,185 4.31 1,245,806 4.23 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 133,514 5.11 118,365 5.82 54,222 6.61 Total real estate loans 4,874,502 3.96 5,002,354 3.96 5,238,882 3.81 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 331,816 4.49 336,412 5.18 266,415 5.72 Total $5,206,318 4.00% $5,338,766 4.04% $5,505,297 3.90% (1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs") (Dollars in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, At March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Non-Performing Loans One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $6,685 $794 $706 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 1,332 153 276 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 56 60 4,205 C&I 10,082 10,082 232 Other 2 2 6 Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 18,157 $ 11,091 $ 5,425 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 18,157 $ 11,091 $ 5,425 Performing TDR Loans One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment $- $- $12 Multifamily residential and mixed-use residential real estate (1)(2) - - 261 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) - - 4,061 Total Performing TDRs $- $- $ 4,334 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio. (3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated. PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE EQUITY AND RESERVES (Dollars in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, At March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Total Non-Performing Assets $18,157 $11,091 $5,425 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (4) 1,033 1,533 6,955 TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $19,190 $12,624 $12,380 Tangible equity (5) $590,010 $541,120 $550,636 Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 36,488 28,466 21,966 TANGIBLE EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $626,498 $569,586 $572,602 PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE EQUITY AND RESERVES 3.1% 2.2% 2.2% (4) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed in the near future, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans. (5) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted ("non-GAAP") Net Income: Reported net income $ 8,392 $ 6,945 $ 11,501 Adjustments to net income, net of tax (1): Add: Loss from extinguishment of debt - 2,584 - Add: Branch consolidation - 126 - Less: Loss (Gain) on sale of securities (5 ) (67 ) 52 Adjusted ("non-GAAP") net income $ 8,387 $ 9,588 $ 11,553 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon "non-GAAP Net Income" as calculated above): Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 Adjusted return on average assets 0.54% 0.61% 0.73% Adjusted return on average equity 5.35 6.33 7.65 Adjusted return on average tangible equity 5.87 6.97 8.43 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 6.48 6.97 8.43 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.68 1.55 1.39 Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.58 56.74 59.22 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 6,347,825 $ 6,354,460 $ 6,475,301 Less: Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Tangible assets $ 6,292,187 $ 6,298,822 $ 6,419,663 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total common equity $ 645,648 $ 596,758 $ 606,274 Less: Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Tangible equity 590,010 541,120 550,636 Less: Preferred Stock, net 72,224 - - Tangible common equity $ 517,786 $ 541,120 $ 550,636 (1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 32% unless otherwise noted.



