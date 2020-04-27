The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI)

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("MGP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGPI) investors who purchased securities between February 27, 2019 and February 25, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 17, 2020, MGP pre-announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2019 that fell significantly below its guidance. The Company reported that net sales declined 4% year-over-year, rather than mid-single digit growth, and that operating income declined 9% year-over-year, rather than the 10%-20% growth represented to investors.

On this news, MGP's stock price fell $14.60 per share, or over 27%, to close at $38.18 per share on January 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 26, 2020, MGP announced its finalized financial results for fiscal year 2019, confirming its earlier pre-announcement that the Company had fallen "significantly short of . . . guidance." According to MGP's Chief Executive Officer, MGP had been "unsuccessful in transacting a large portion of the aged whiskey sales . . . forecast for the fourth quarter."

On this news, MGP's stock price fell $3.38 per share, or over 10%, to close at $28.42 per share on February 26, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged-whiskey inventory; (2) that the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (3) that a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (4) that, in light of the foregoing, the Company's fiscal year 2019 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MGP securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 28, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com , or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts