Smile Direct Club to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 13, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) ("SmileDirectClub"), the oral care company that created the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the first quarter 2020 on Wednesday May 13 after close of market.



Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub's Vice President of Investor Relations will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: Visit "Events and Presentations" section of the company's IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com .

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13702683.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub's website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com .

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists' offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person's smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .