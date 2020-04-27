Folsom, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Marissa Travaline



SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend

FOLSOM, NJ, April 27, 2020 – SJI's (NYSE:SJI) board of directors declared its regular dividend of $0.29500 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 10, 2020. This is SJI's 69th consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

