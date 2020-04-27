Market Overview

WSFS Reports 1Q 2020 EPS Of $0.21, Results Impacted by COVID-19 and CECL; WSFS Community Foundation Receives $3.0 Million Grant From WSFS Bank

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2020
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING OUR COVID-19 RESPONSE, FINANCIAL IMPACTS AND OUTLOOK, PLEASE REFER TO THE 1Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE SUPPLEMENT AVAILABLE IN THE INVESTOR RELATIONS SECTION OF WSFS' WEBSITE (www.wsfsbank.com).

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Selected financial results and metrics are as follows:

                                 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   1Q 2020   4Q 2019   1Q 2019
Net interest income   $ 116.2      $ 117.6      $ 83.3   
Fee income   40.8      41.8      41.1   
Total net revenue   157.0      159.3      124.4   
Provision for credit losses   56.6      1.6      7.7   
Noninterest expense   88.5      98.1      97.6   
Net income attributable to WSFS   10.9      45.7      13.0   
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1)   68.5      61.2      26.8   
EPS (diluted)   0.21      0.88      0.33   
Return on average assets (ROA)   0.36  %   1.48  %   0.58  %
Return on average equity (ROE)   2.4      9.8      4.5   
Efficiency ratio   56.3      61.5      78.2   
                   

GAAP results for 1Q 2020 were significantly impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and our adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss method of accounting (CECL), primarily reflected in additional provision for credit losses of $56.6 million for the quarter. Results also include our acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (Beneficial) on March 1, 2019 and other significant items including the following: 

    1Q 2020     4Q 2019   1Q 2019
    Total     Per share     Total   Per share   Total     Per share
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)    (pre-tax)     (after-tax)     (pre-tax)   (after-tax)   (pre-tax)     (after-tax)
Corporate development and restructuring expense   $ 1.3     $ 0.02     $ 6.1   $ 0.09   $ 31.0     $ 0.65
Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation     3.0       0.04                    
Net unrealized gain on equity investments     0.7       0.01               3.8       0.07
Securities gains     0.7       0.01       0.3              

(1) As used in this press release, pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the difference between net revenue before provision for credit losses and noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this press release.

CEO Commentary

Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Our first quarter 2020 results were significantly impacted by the economic effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including $56.6 million of additional provision expense, or $0.84 per share, under CECL. Our core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(2) was $71.5 million during the quarter, continuing the trend of strong fundamental operating performance since the Beneficial combination and we continue to maintain significant excess capital levels and liquidity capacity. While the Board recently approved a new share repurchase authorization of 15% of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2020, in light of the current environment, we have temporarily suspended all share repurchases until we have a clearer view on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance.

"Our immediate focus remains on the health, wellbeing, and safety of our Associates, Customers, and our communities during this challenging and uncertain time. This includes reinforcing best healthcare and prevention practices and universal precautions in offices and banking locations and supporting our Customers through several relief programs including significant participation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Payroll Protection Program (PPP). We also were pleased to make a $3.0 million grant to the WSFS Community Foundation to address the impacts of COVID-19 and provide long-term support for education, health and human services, and economic development in our communities.

"We often cite the value of our culture and the strong engagement of our Associates and Customers. We capture that in our Strategy: ‘Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve.' Now, more than ever, our strategy is vital; we're open for business, serving our Customers and hiring new Associates. I am proud of all our Associates and how hard they are working to support our Customers and local communities during this uncertain time. Over the past 188 years, we've faced many challenges; we're here and stand ready to serve those in need, now and for many years to come."

(2) Core pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the difference between core net revenue before provision for credit losses and core noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this press release.

Notable Items in the Quarter (all excluded from core results):

  • WSFS made a $3.0 million (pre-tax) contribution, or $0.04 per share (after-tax), to the WSFS Community Foundation to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and further fund improvements in the expanded communities served by WSFS Bank.

  • WSFS recorded net unrealized gains on our equity investments of $0.7 million (pre-tax), or $0.01 per share (after-tax), including $2.9 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.04 per share (after-tax), of net unrealized gains on our investment in Visa Class B shares, compared with $3.8 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.07 per share (after-tax), in unrealized gains related to Visa Class B shares in 1Q 2019. Since our adoption of ASU 2016-01 in 1Q 2018, cumulative realized and unrealized gains on Visa Class B shares total $53.0 million. The gains on our investment in Visa Class B shares in the quarter were partially offset by an impairment charge of $2.3 million (pre-tax), or $0.03 per share (after-tax), on our investment in Spring EQ.

  • WSFS recorded $1.3 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.02 per share (after-tax), of corporate development expenses related to our acquisition of Beneficial, compared with $31.0 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.65 per share (after-tax), of corporate development and restructuring expenses in 1Q 2019. The merger-to-date amounts are less than our original expectations.

  • WSFS realized $0.7 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.01 per share (after-tax), in net gains on sales of securities.

Highlights for 1Q 2020: 

  • WSFS adopted the CECL method of accounting as of January 1, 2020, which considers forward-looking information when establishing reserves for credit losses. While credit quality metrics at March 31, 2020 were strong and improved, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in deterioration in expected macroeconomic drivers in our CECL modeling, resulting in additional provision for credit losses of $56.6 million in the quarter, which is included in our core results noted below, and reducing core EPS(3) by $0.84 and core ROA(3) by 1.43%.

  • Core ROA was 0.39% compared to 1.59% for 1Q 2019.

  • Core EPS was $0.23 compared to $0.91 for 1Q 2019.

  • Core net revenue(3) of $155.6 million increased $35.0 million, or 29%, from 1Q 2019, including a $32.8 million, or 39%, increase in core net interest income(3), and a $2.2 million, or 6%, increase in core fee income (noninterest income)(3).

  • Core noninterest expense(3) increased $17.6 million, or 26%, from 1Q 2019, creating a full 3 percentage points of positive core operating leverage(3) and resulting in a core efficiency ratio(3) of 54.0% compared to 55.1% for 1Q 2019.

  • Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was $71.5 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 7%, from 4Q 2019 and $17.5 million, or 32% from 1Q 2019.

  • WSFS repurchased $38.7 million, or 1,004,348 shares of our common stock during the quarter, completing our current authorization. During the quarter, the Board approved a new share repurchase authorization of 15% of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2020; however, we have temporarily suspended all share repurchases until we have a clearer view of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance.

(3) As used in this press release, core ROA, core EPS, core net revenue, core net interest income, core fee income (noninterest income), core noninterest expense, core operating leverage, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and the contribution to the WSFS Community Fund. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2020 Discussion of Financial Results

Balance Sheet

The following tables summarize loan and customer funding balances and composition at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019:

                         
Loans                        
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Commercial & industrial   $ 3,412,266      40  %   $ 3,341,136      39  %   $ 3,388,503      39  %
Commercial real estate   2,223,117      26      2,212,026      26      2,345,568      27   
Construction   626,253          578,713          573,773       
Commercial small business leases   201,753          190,592          144,658       
Total commercial loans   6,463,389      76      6,322,467      74      6,452,502      75   
Residential mortgage   1,054,544      13      1,099,744      13      1,146,982      13   
Consumer   1,118,287      13      1,133,701      14      1,136,334      13   
Allowance for credit losses   (139,073)     (2)     (47,576)     (1)     (46,321)     (1)  
Net loans   $ 8,497,147      100  %   $ 8,508,336      100  %   $ 8,689,497      100  %
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
Customer Funding                        
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Noninterest demand   $ 2,314,982      25  %   $ 2,189,573      23  %   $ 2,191,321      24  %
Interest-bearing demand   2,093,388      22      2,129,725      23      2,069,393      22   
Savings   1,594,735      17      1,563,000      17      1,721,417      18   
Money market   2,149,119      23      2,100,188      22      1,900,223      20   
Total core deposits   8,152,224      87      7,982,486      85      7,882,354      84   
Customer time deposits   1,272,154      13      1,356,610      15      1,475,695      16   
Total customer deposits   $ 9,424,378      100  %   $ 9,339,096      100  %   $ 9,358,049      100  %
                                                         

At March 31, 2020, WSFS' net loan portfolio decreased $11.2 million when compared with December 31, 2019 and $192.4 million when compared with March 31, 2019. These results included a $96.2 million decline during the quarter and a $342.8 million decline year-over-year in non-relationship CRE and residential mortgage run-off portfolios primarily acquired from the Beneficial acquisition. Excluding these run-off portfolios and a $91.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses recorded upon the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2020, net loans increased $176.5 million during the quarter, due to a $69.3 million increase in revolving lines of credit and additional growth across several categories. Year-over-year, net loans increased $243.2 million, or 3%, excluding run-off portfolios and the change in the allowance for credit losses, with growth across C&I, construction, small business leases, home equity installment loans originated through our partnership with Spring EQ and student loans through our partnership with LendKey.

Total customer funding was $9.4 billion at March 31, 2020, an $85.3 million increase from December 31, 2019 and a $66.3 million increase from March 31, 2019, reflecting minimal impact of post-conversion customer attrition from the Beneficial acquisition. Core deposits were $8.2 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $169.7 million, or 9% (annualized), over the prior quarter, and were a strong 87% of total customer deposits. No- and low-cost checking deposit accounts represented a robust 47% of total customer deposits at March 31, 2020. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships. The ratio of loans to customer deposits was 90% at March 31, 2020 reflecting significant liquidity capacity.

Net Interest Income 

  Three Months Ending
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Net interest income before purchase accounting accretion   $ 101,941      $ 103,696      $ 78,444   
Purchase accounting accretion   14,209      13,873      4,870   
Net interest income   $ 116,150      $ 117,569      $ 83,314   
             
Net interest margin before purchase accounting accretion   3.85  %   3.83  %   4.05  %
Purchase accounting accretion   0.53      0.52      0.25   
Net interest margin   4.38  %   4.35  %   4.30  %
                         

Net interest income increased $32.8 million, or 39%, compared to 1Q 2019, primarily due to a full quarter impact of the Beneficial acquisition in the current quarter. Net interest margin increased 8 bps from 1Q 2019 due to higher purchase accounting accretion partially offset by the significantly lower rate environment and expected margin compression due to Beneficial's lower-margin balance sheet. 

Net interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 1% (not annualized), from 4Q 2019 primarily due to the lower rate environment, including a 150 bps reduction in the Fed Funds rate during the quarter, partially offset by incremental purchase loan accretion. Net interest margin increased 3 bps due to favorable funding mix and higher purchase accounting accretion, which included one large commercial loan payoff that refinanced a significant portion with WSFS.

Credit Quality 

As discussed earlier in this release, WSFS adopted CECL as of January 1, 2020. Under CECL, we consider forward-looking information regarding macro-economic conditions and correlated impact on the loan portfolio's credit when we establish reserves for credit losses. While credit quality metrics at March 31, 2020 were strong and improved, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in deterioration in expected macroeconomic drivers in our CECL modeling, resulting in additional provision for credit losses of $56.6 million and a significant increase to the allowance for credit losses.

The following table summarizes credit quality metrics as of and for the period ended March 31, 2020. Most credit metrics were stable in comparison with 4Q 2019. Since the close of the Beneficial combination on March 1, 2019, we have reduced problem assets, which includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO), by 11% and nonperforming assets by 23%, providing a strong foundation prior to the expected deterioration of economic conditions as a result of COVID-19. Net charge-offs for 1Q 2020 were a low $0.8 million, or 0.04% (annualized), of average gross loans and included a $2.6 million partial recovery of prior period charges from a C&I relationship. Excluding nonperforming delinquencies, performing loan delinquencies were 0.61% of gross loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2019. Included in total delinquencies were $21.5 million of delinquent, but still accruing, U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss.

                           
(Dollars in millions) March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Problem assets $ 221.9     $ 238.6      $ 248.3   
Nonperforming assets 38.1      39.8      49.3   
Delinquencies 59.8      61.1      71.9   
Net charge-offs 0.8      1.7      0.9   
Total credit costs (r) 57.1      2.7      7.9   
Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ALLL 14.68  %   16.89  %   20.04  %
Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ALLL 12.64      13.15      14.56   
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31      0.32      0.40   
Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.20      0.21      0.28   
Delinquencies to gross loans 0.69      0.72      0.83   
Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.04      0.08      0.06   
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.60      0.56      0.53   
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 723      208      145   
                 

Core Fee Income

Core fee income (noninterest income) was $39.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 6%, compared to 1Q 2019, including an increase of $1.9 million from traditional banking-related fee income, primarily related to the full quarter impact of the Beneficial combination and a $1.4 million increase from our mortgage banking business due to increased volume primarily from refinancings resulting from the lower interest rate environment. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.7 million decrease in cash logistics services (Cash Connect®), which was primarily due to the lower interest rate environment and fully offset by lower funding costs, and $0.7 million, net, from fee recognition in the prior year quarter related to the functional sale of certain Wealth Management accounts.

Core fee income decreased $2.0 million, or 5%, compared to 4Q 2019, and included $0.7 million of one-time items that reduced fee income during the quarter. Excluding these one-time items, core fee income decreased $1.3 million, or 3%, including a decrease of $1.1 million in traditional banking-related fee income, primarily related to lower seasonal transactional volume and the impact of COVID-19 late in the quarter, and a $0.8 million decrease in Cash Connect® bailment revenue due to the significant decline in interest rates during the quarter fully offset by lower funding costs. These decreases are partially offset by a $0.5 million increase from our mortgage banking business, for the reasons described above.

For 1Q 2020, core fee income was 25.3% of core net revenue, compared to 30.9% for 1Q 2019, and was diversified among various sources, including traditional banking, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management and cash logistics services (Cash Connect®). The year-over-year percentage decline primarily reflects the full quarter effect of our combination with Beneficial, which had lower fee income.

Core Noninterest Expenses

Our core efficiency ratio was 54.0% in 1Q 2020, compared to 58.0% in 4Q 2019 and 55.1% in 1Q 2019.

Core noninterest expense for 1Q 2020 was $84.2 million, an increase of $17.6 million, or 26%, from $66.6 million in 1Q 2019, primarily due to a full quarter impact from our combination with Beneficial and other franchise growth offset by cost synergies achieved over the last year.

When compared to 4Q 2019, core noninterest expense decreased $8.3 million, or 9% (not annualized). The quarter-over-quarter decrease reflected two outsized items from the previous quarter, including $1.8 million related to the transition of our former Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and $1.1 million from damage resulting from a fire at a branch location, for which we are actively working with insurance carriers to recover the loss. In addition, 1Q 2020 included $4.0 million of lower incentive compensation costs, primarily due to higher year-end accruals in the prior quarter; $1.1 million of lower cash logistics services (Cash Connect®) expenses, and; $0.9 million of lower marketing costs.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $1.3 million income tax provision in 1Q 2020, compared to provisions of $14.2 million in 4Q 2019 and $6.3 million in 1Q 2019.

The effective tax rate was 10.9% in 1Q 2020, 23.8% in 4Q 2019, and 32.6% in 1Q 2019. The lower tax rate in 1Q 2020 compared to 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2019 primarily reflects a one-time tax benefit of $1.8 million related to certain favorable income tax provisions contained in the CARES Act passed during the quarter, as well as nondeductible expenses associated with the acquisition of Beneficial incurred during 1Q 2019.

Capital Management

WSFS' total stockholders' equity decreased $15.7 million, or less than 1% (not annualized), during 1Q 2020, primarily due to the adoption of CECL, share repurchases, and the dividend on common stock paid during the quarter, partially offset by the effect of quarterly earnings and market value changes on available-for-sale securities.

WSFS' tangible common equity(4) decreased $12.7 million, or less than 1% (not annualized) compared to December 31, 2019 for the reasons described in the paragraph above. WSFS' common equity to assets ratio was 14.94% at March 31, 2020, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(4) decreased by 14 bps during the quarter to 10.83%.

At March 31, 2020, book value per share was $36.23, an increase of $0.35, or 1%, from December 31, 2019, and tangible common book value per share(4) was $25.06, an increase of $0.21, or 1%, from December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, WSFS Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.85%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.41%, and Total Capital ratio of 14.53% were all substantially in excess of the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on May 22, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2020.

WSFS repurchased 1,004,348 shares of common stock at an average price of $38.53 during 1Q 2020, completing our share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors in 1Q 2019. During the quarter, the Board approved a new share repurchase authorization of 15% of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2020; however, we have temporarily suspended all share repurchases until we have a clearer view of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance.

(4) As used in this release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this press release.

Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses. Combined, these businesses had $21.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) as of March 31, 2020. 

Wealth Management reported pre-tax income of $3.8 million in 1Q 2020 compared to $7.2 million in 1Q 2019, and $5.2 million in 4Q 2019. Results were impacted by elevated provision expense on our Private Banking portfolio as a result of our adoption of CECL and the lower interest rate environment. Provision expense was $1.6 million in 1Q 2020, a $1.2 million increase compared to 1Q 2019 and a $1.4 million increase compared to 4Q 2019.

Total Wealth Management revenue (net interest income and fee income) was $14.7 million for 1Q 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 8%, compared to 1Q 2019. The decrease included $0.8 million of lower net interest income due to the lower rate environment and the functional sale of certain wealth management accounts for $0.7 million, net, in 1Q 2019. Excluding the sale in the prior year quarter, core fee income grew by $0.7 million, or 7%, due to continued strength in our trust services business, which grew by 6%. Our AUM businesses also generated higher year-over-year investment advisory fees, benefiting from improvements in market valuations and strong net inflows (advisory fees are billed based on prior quarter AUM). Excluding the referenced sale, AUM revenue grew $0.4 million, or 14%. Compared to 4Q 2019, revenue decreased $0.6 million, or 4%, primarily due to the lower net interest income resulting from the lower interest rate environment.

Net interest income was $3.4 million for 1Q 2020, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 19% compared to 1Q 2019 due to the lower interest rate environment, and despite year-over-year growth in the balance sheet. Loan balances grew by $8.6 million, or 4% and deposits grew by $10.5 million, or 2% compared to 1Q 2019. Compared to 4Q 2019, net interest income decreased $0.4 million, or 11% which was due primarily to spread compression on deposits of approximately 23 bps.

Total noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations and excluding provision for credit losses) was $9.4 million in 1Q 2020, an increase of $1.0 million compared to 1Q 2019 and a decrease of $0.5 million compared to 4Q 2019. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher compensation costs, resulting from the addition of six wealth advisors and three private bankers to support our expansion into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets and higher variable incentive compensation costs.

Cash Connect®

Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States. Cash Connect® services approximately 31,000 non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide supplying or servicing over $1.3 billion in cash at March 31, 2020 and provides other fee-based services. Cash Connect® also operates 470 ATMs for WSFS Bank, which is one of the largest branded ATM networks in our market.

Cash Connect® reported pre-tax income of $2.0 million and ROA of 1.84% for 1Q 2020. Pre-tax income increased $0.5 million, or 38%, compared to 1Q 2019, and increased $0.9 million compared to 4Q 2019, primarily due to a mix shift from lower yielding to higher yielding business and additional non-asset based fee business, and continued growth in our remote cash capture business. ROA in 1Q 2020 improved 79 bps from 1Q 2019 and 78 bps from 4Q 2019.

Net revenue (fee income less funding costs) was $11.0 million in 1Q 2020, an increase of 9% from 1Q 2019. This growth was driven by a 7% increase in the number of units serviced and a significant shift to higher margin services and non-asset based fees, including a 53% increase in remote cash capture devices (smart safes) and a 26% increase of ATMs utilizing our reconciliation services (non-bailment Customer). Compared to 4Q 2019, net revenue decreased $0.3 million, or 3% (not annualized), primarily due to lower bailment revenue resulting from the lower interest rate environment offset by lower cost of funds, and a reduction of $0.5 million of third-party funding costs in noninterest expense. Cash Connect®'s total units serviced increased 2% quarter over quarter (not annualized).

Noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations of expense) was $9.0 million in 1Q 2020, an increase of $0.4 million compared to 1Q 2019 and a decrease of $1.2 million compared to 4Q 2019. The increase in expenses compared to 1Q 2019 was primarily due to higher operating costs associated with increased revenue, offset by lower funding costs. The $1.2 million decrease versus prior quarter primarily resulted from leadership transition costs occurring in 4Q 2019 and lower funding costs due to rate decreases.

During 1Q 2020, the division continued its focus on expanding smart safe and ATM managed services to increase fee income and margin. Cash Connect® drove strong growth in the strategic Remote Cash Capture (smart safe, recycler and kiosk) space with approximately 3,700 devices under service, an increase of over 450 units during the quarter. Our pipeline remains strong as we add new channel partners, including top financial institutions which have brought us significant national opportunities. We are continuing to deploy new ATM and safe devices during the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipate rollouts to increase when businesses reopen nationwide.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

Management will conduct a conference call to review 1Q 2020 results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using Conference ID #9227636. A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on April 28, 2020 until May 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using Conference ID #9227636.

We have provided additional information in the 1Q 2020 Earnings Release Supplement, which is available in the Investor Relations section of WSFS' website (www.wsfsbank.com).

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $21.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 91 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (44), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, including difficult market conditions and significant unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of a likely economic recession, declines in housing markets, and significant increase in unemployment levels and substantial slowdowns in economic growth; the Company's level of credit expenses and nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans, particularly as a result of the policies and programs implemented by the CARES Act, including its automatic loan forbearance provisions; changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of the Company's investment securities portfolio; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans in our loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the Dodd-Frank Act) the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (which amended the Dodd-Frank Act), and the rules and regulations issued in accordance therewith and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements (including the finalized Basel III capital standards and the effect of our transition to the CECL methodology for allowances and related adjustments), including our ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations; any impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; conditions in the financial markets, including the destabilized economic environment caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, that may limit the Company's access to additional funding to meet its liquidity needs; the success of the Company's growth plans, including our plans to grow the commercial small business leasing portfolio and residential mortgage small business and Small Business Administration (SBA) portfolios following our acquisition of Beneficial; the successful integration of acquisitions; the Company's ability to fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business disruption following those acquisitions, and post-acquisition customer acceptance of the Company's products and services and related Customer disintermediation; negative perceptions or publicity with respect to the Company's trust and wealth management business; failure of the financial and operational controls of the Company's Cash Connect® division; adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings; system failures or cybersecurity incidents or other breaches of the Company's network security, particularly given widespread remote working arrangements; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect the Company or the banking industry generally; the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by the Company's customers and loan origination or sales volumes; possible changes in the speed of prepayments of mortgage-backed securities due to changes in the interest rate environment, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the related acceleration of premium amortization on prepayments in the event that prepayments accelerate; regulatory limits on the Company's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its stockholders; any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; and other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this press release, the terms "WSFS," "the Company," "registrant," "we," "us," and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.


WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

  Three months ended 
             
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans   $ 119,202      $ 122,302      $ 87,117   
Interest on mortgage-backed securities   13,219      13,270      10,466   
Interest and dividends on investment securities   926      973      1,044   
Other interest income   508      805      950   
    133,855      137,350      99,577   
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits   14,637      16,159      10,942   
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   830      1,025      2,590   
Interest on senior debt   1,179      1,179      1,179   
Interest on trust preferred borrowings   586      636      726   
Interest on other borrowings   473      782      826   
    17,705      19,781      16,263   
Net interest income   116,150      117,569      83,314   
Provision for credit losses   56,646      1,590      7,654   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   59,504      115,979      75,660   
Noninterest income:            
Credit/debit card and ATM income   11,359      12,076      11,515   
Investment management and fiduciary revenue   10,962      11,462      10,147   
Deposit service charges   5,647      5,984      4,746   
Mortgage banking activities, net   3,471      2,963      2,092   
Loan and lease fee income   1,119      1,219      885   
Securities gains, net   693      255      15   
Unrealized gain on equity investment, net   668      —      3,798   
Bank-owned life insurance income   (25)     370      217   
Other income   6,953      7,441      7,707   
    40,847      41,770      41,122   
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries, benefits and other compensation   45,346      48,895      36,205   
Occupancy expense   7,666      8,806      6,367   
Equipment expense   4,964      5,882      3,989   
Data processing and operations expense   3,078      3,193      2,588   
Professional fees   4,600      3,200      1,872   
Marketing expense   951      1,804      1,590   
FDIC expenses   (54)     48      620   
Loan workout and OREO expense   674      893      108   
Corporate development expense   1,341      4,607      26,627   
Restructuring expense   —      1,530      4,362   
Recovery of fraud loss   —      (463)     —   
Other operating expenses   19,930      19,731      13,264   
    88,496      98,126      97,592   
Income before taxes   11,855      59,623      19,190   
Income tax provision   1,288      14,199      6,260   
Net income   $ 10,567      $ 45,424      $ 12,930   
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   (360)     (280)     (93)  
Net income attributable to WSFS   $ 10,927      $ 45,704      $ 13,023   
Diluted earnings per share of common stock:   $ 0.21      $ 0.88      $ 0.33   
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS   51,164,224      52,164,692      39,284,057   
                             

See "Notes"

 


WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued

                             
    Three months ended
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Performance Ratios:            
Return on average assets (a)   0.36  %   1.48  %   0.58  %
Return on average equity (a)   2.39      9.77      4.54   
Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o)   4.13      14.76      6.77   
Net interest margin (a)(b)   4.38      4.35      4.30   
Efficiency ratio (c)   56.27      61.47      78.23   
Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b)   25.97      26.17      32.96   

 

See "Notes"


WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

                                 
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Assets:            
Cash and due from banks   $ 182,125      $ 164,021      $ 190,611   
Cash in non-owned ATMs   322,844      407,524      457,046   
Investment securities (d)   134,047      133,601      148,190   
Other investments   104,843      91,350      61,034   
Mortgage-backed securities (d)   2,048,400      1,944,914      1,523,196   
Net loans (e)(f)(l)   8,497,147      8,508,336      8,689,497   
Bank owned life insurance   30,093      30,294      89,449   
Goodwill and intangibles   565,763      568,745      580,263   
Other assets   393,628      407,517      445,131   
Total assets   $ 12,278,890      $ 12,256,302      $ 12,184,417   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,314,982      $ 2,189,573      $ 2,191,321   
Interest-bearing deposits   7,109,396      7,149,523      7,166,728   
Total customer deposits   9,424,378      9,339,096      9,358,049   
Brokered deposits   284,976      247,761      315,655   
Total deposits   9,709,354      9,586,857      9,673,704   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   119,971      112,675      81,240   
Other borrowings   281,314      376,613      325,128   
Other liabilities   334,832      330,666      314,668   
Total liabilities   10,445,471      10,406,811      10,394,740   
Stockholders' equity of WSFS   1,834,594      1,850,306      1,789,752   
Noncontrolling interest   (1,175)     (815)     (75)  
Total stockholders' equity   1,833,419      1,849,491      1,789,677   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,278,890      $ 12,256,302      $ 12,184,417   
Capital Ratios:            
Equity to asset ratio   14.94  %   15.10  %   14.69  %
Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o)   10.83      10.97      10.42   
Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g)   13.41      13.52      11.73   
Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g)   11.85      11.72      14.00   
Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g)   13.41      13.52      11.73   
Total Risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g)   14.53      14.01      12.20   
Asset Quality Indicators:            
Nonperforming Assets:            
Nonaccruing loans   $ 19,236      $ 22,922      $ 32,038   
Troubled debt restructuring (accruing)   14,070      14,281      14,995   
Assets acquired through foreclosure   4,825      2,605      2,233   
Total nonperforming assets   $ 38,131      $ 39,808      $ 49,266   
Past due loans (h)   $ 14,282      $ 16,150      $ 11,752   
Allowance for credit losses   139,081      47,576      46,321   
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.31  %   0.32  %   0.40  %
Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets   0.20      0.21      0.28   
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q)   1.60      0.56      0.53   
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans   723      208      145   
Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n)   0.04      0.08      0.06   
Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n)   0.04      0.22      0.06   


See "Notes"


WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
          Yield/           Yield/           Yield/
Average   Interest &   Rate   Average   Interest &   Rate   Average   Interest &   Rate
 Balance    Dividends   (a)(b)    Bal﻿ance    Dividends   (a)(b)    Balance    Dividends   (a)(b)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans: (e) (j)                                  
Commercial real estate loans $ 2,808,867      $ 34,292      4.91  %   $ 2,768,893      $ 36,016      5.16  %   $ 1,970,030      $ 26,604      5.48  %
Residential real estate loans 992,408      13,541      5.46      1,029,469      14,344      5.57      528,686      7,601      5.75   
Commercial loans (p) 3,533,626      55,693      6.35      3,549,692      55,725      6.24      2,854,458      41,146      5.86   
Consumer loans 1,130,223      14,935      5.31      1,141,969      15,532      5.40      842,543      11,468      5.52   
Loans held for sale 69,884      741      4.26      69,204      685      3.93      20,482      298      5.90   
Total loans 8,535,008      119,202      5.62      8,559,227      122,302      5.67      6,216,199      87,117      5.69   
Mortgage-backed securities (d) 1,959,637      13,219      2.70      1,934,750      13,270      2.74      1,437,159      10,466      2.91   
Investment securities (d) 131,121      926      3.40      134,494      973      3.41      149,127      1,044      3.40   
Other interest-earning assets 76,356      508      2.68      111,276      805      2.87      79,015      950      4.88   
Total interest-earning assets 10,702,122      133,855      5.04  %   10,739,747      137,350      5.08  %   7,881,500      99,577      5.14  %
Allowance for credit losses (85,055)             (47,136)             (40,433)          
Cash and due from banks 139,836              110,997              107,845           
Cash in non-owned ATMs 335,434              357,869              427,890           
Bank owned life insurance 30,154              30,838              35,058           
Other noninterest-earning assets 1,037,033              1,033,847              687,316           
Total assets $ 12,159,524              $ 12,226,162              $ 9,099,176           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,085,229      $ 1,897      0.37  %   $ 2,134,950      $ 2,405      0.45  %   $ 1,383,088      $ 1,736      0.51  %
Money market 2,152,986      4,090      0.76      2,005,696      4,363      0.86      1,647,032      3,840      0.95   
Savings 1,574,215      1,744      0.45      1,556,488      2,104      0.54      947,170      871      0.37   
Customer time deposits 1,305,432      5,655      1.74      1,337,387      5,827      1.73      972,458      3,264      1.36   
Total interest-bearing customer deposits 7,117,862      13,386      0.76      7,034,521      14,699      0.83      4,949,748      9,711      0.80   
Brokered deposits 230,423      1,251      2.18      248,824      1,460      2.33      213,675      1,231      2.34   
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,348,285      14,637      0.80      7,283,345      16,159      0.88      5,163,423      10,942      0.86   
FHLB of Pittsburgh advances 170,058      830      1.96      183,925      1,025      2.21      403,961      2,590      2.60   
Trust preferred borrowings 67,011      586      3.52      67,011      636      3.77      67,011      726      4.39   
Senior debt 98,627      1,179      4.78      98,573      1,179      4.78      98,410      1,179      4.79   
Other borrowed funds 148,256      473      1.28      199,145      782      1.56      173,253      826      1.93   
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,832,237      17,705      0.91  %   7,831,999      19,781      1.00  %   5,906,058      16,263      1.12  %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,166,510              2,217,023              1,768,570           
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 326,185              321,432              262,004           
Stockholders' equity of WSFS 1,835,501              1,856,311              1,162,591           
Noncontrolling interest (909)             (603)             (47)          
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,159,524              $ 12,226,162              $ 9,099,176           
Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,869,885              $ 2,907,748              $ 1,975,442           
Net interest and dividend income     $ 116,150              $ 117,569              $ 83,314       
Interest rate spread         4.13  %           4.08  %           4.02  %
Net interest margin         4.38  %           4.35  %           4.30  %
                                                                           

 

See "Notes"


WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)

                           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Three months ended
Stock Information:   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Market price of common stock:            
High   $44.70     $45.93     $45.13  
Low   17.84       41.68       37.19  
Close   24.92       43.99       38.6  
Book value per share of common stock   36.23       35.88       33.69  
Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o)   25.06       24.85       22.77  
Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s)   50,633       51,567       53,128  
Other Financial Data:            
One-year repricing gap to total assets (k)   2.38%       (2.06)%       (4.28)%  
Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio   2.2 years   3.7 years   4.2 years
Unrealized gains on securities available for sale, net of taxes   $72,436     $26,927     $2,700  
Number of Associates (FTEs) (m)   1,791       1,782       1,903  
Number of offices (branches, LPO's, operations centers, etc.)   116       118       152  
Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs   470       473       507  

 

Notes:

(a) Annualized.
(b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income.
(d) Includes securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available for sale (at fair value).
(e) Net of unearned income.
(f) Net of allowance for credit losses.
(g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries.
(h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Beginning in 1Q 2019, balance includes student loans acquired from Beneficial, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss.
(i) Excludes loans held for sale.
(j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations.
(k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario.
(l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages.
(m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable.
(n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans.
(o) The Company uses non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this press release.
(p) Includes commercial small business leases.
(q) Represents amortized cost basis for loans, leases and held-to-maturity securities.
(r) Includes provision for credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs. 


WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                             
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o):   Three months ended
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 116,150      $ 117,569      $ 83,314   
Core net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 116,150      $ 117,569      $ 83,314   
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 40,847      $ 41,770      $ 41,122   
Less: Securities gains   693      255      15   
Less: Unrealized gains on equity investments, net   668      —      3,798   
                             
Core fee income (non-GAAP)   $ 39,486      $ 41,515      $ 37,309   
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 155,636      $ 159,084      $ 120,623   
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent)   $ 155,905      $ 159,365      $ 120,940   
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 88,496      $ 98,126      $ 97,592   
                             
Plus: Recovery of fraud loss   —      (463)     —   
                             
Less: Corporate development expense   1,341      4,607      26,627   
Less: Restructuring expense   —      1,530      4,362   
Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation   3,000      —      —   
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 84,155      $ 92,452      $ 66,603   
Core efficiency ratio (c)   54.0  %   58.0  %   55.1  %
                             
             
    Three months ended
Calculation of core operating leverage:   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Core net revenue growth (year-over-year)   29  %   58  %   34  %
Core noninterest expense growth (year-over-year)   26  %   56  %   21  %
Core operating leverage (non-GAAP)   %   %   13  %
             
    End of period
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Total assets   $ 12,278,890      $ 12,256,302      $ 12,184,417   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   565,763      568,745      580,263   
Total tangible assets   $ 11,713,127      $ 11,687,557      $ 11,604,154   
Total stockholders' equity of WSFS   $ 1,834,594      $ 1,850,306      $ 1,789,752   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   565,763      568,745      580,263   
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,268,831      $ 1,281,561      $ 1,209,489   
             
Calculation of tangible common book value per share:        
Book value per share (GAAP)   $ 36.23      $ 35.88      $ 33.69   
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)   25.06      24.85      22.77   
Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets:        
Equity to asset ratio (GAAP)   14.94  %   15.10  %   14.69  %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   10.83      10.97      10.42   

 



                                 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o):   Three months ended
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
GAAP net income attributable to WSFS   $ 10,927      $ 45,704      $ 13,023   
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recovery of fraud loss, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation   2,980      5,419      27,176   
                                 
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments   (2,020)     (1,023)     (4,552)  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS   $ 11,887      $ 50,100      $ 35,647   
             
Net income (GAAP)   $ 10,567      $ 45,424      $ 12,930   
Plus: Income tax provision   1,288      14,199      6,260   
Plus: Provision for credit losses   56,646      1,590      7,654   
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)   68,501      61,213      26,844   
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recovery of fraud loss, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation   2,980      5,419      27,176   
Core PPNR (Non-GAAP)   $ 71,481      $ 66,632      $ 54,020   
             
GAAP return on average assets (ROA)   0.36  %   1.48  %   0.58  %
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recovery of fraud loss, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation   0.10      0.18      1.21   
                                 
(Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments   (0.07)     (0.03)     (0.2)  
Core ROA (non-GAAP)   0.39  %   1.63  %   1.59  %
                                 
             
EPS (GAAP)   $ 0.21      $ 0.88      $ 0.33   
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recovery of fraud loss, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation   0.06      0.10      0.70   
                                 
(Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments   (0.04)     (0.02)     (0.12)  
Core EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 0.23      $ 0.96      $ 0.91   
             
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity:        
GAAP net income attributable to WSFS   $ 10,927      $ 45,704      $ 13,023   
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets   2,103      2,121      1,034   
Net tangible income (non-GAAP)   $ 13,030      $ 47,825      $ 14,057   
Average stockholders' equity of WSFS   $ 1,835,501      $ 1,856,311      $ 1,162,591   
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets   567,695      570,685      321,102   
Net average tangible common equity   $ 1,267,806      $ 1,285,626      $ 841,489   
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   4.13  %   14.76  %   6.77  %
             
Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity:
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS   $ 11,887      $ 50,100      $ 35,647   
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets   2,103      2,121      1,034   
Core net tangible income (non-GAAP)   $ 13,990      $ 52,221      $ 36,681   
Net average tangible common equity   $ 1,267,806      $ 1,285,626      $ 841,489   
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   4.44  %   16.12  %   17.68  %
                   

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
phone: (302) 571-6833; email: dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
phone: (215) 253-5566; email: racevedo@wsfsbank.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
